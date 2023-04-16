Crozza/Calenda tries to form a Third Pole on twitter: “AAA looking for a serious person with whom to found a centrist liberal democratic party, serious anti-populist who does not despise the right and perhaps winks at fellow industrialists…”

In the new episode of BROTHERS OF CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurizio Crozza in the role of Carlo Calenda fresh from his divorce from Renzi: “I thought I was doing politics in a serious way, having a serious party , with a serious headquarters, with serious staff, a serious photocopier, a serious wi-fi, but if you start being Leopolda facetwith consultancy have funrun newspapers MAKE, no no… it horrifies me. I’m telling you the truth, do you see this? It is a pear tree branch. I fell from the pear tree. I kept the pears, at least I bring home serious fruit. And yes, even my wife had told me: ‘To Carlè, look, he places the tooth in your polo shirt, he does it for a living, he did it with Letta, he did it with Conte’. I said to her: ‘Yes my love, maybe I’m wrong but I feel that Matteo will be different with me’. And instead in a serious way… I fell from the pear tree. But that’s just how I am, I trust people. Just think that yesterday a gentleman from the East approached me with his dog and said: ‘Shall we make a third pole?’ … I woke up after two hours in the Capracotta landfill and look here…without a kidney! Then, for heaven’s sake, I don’t mind having one less kidney, I’m annoyed that Renzi has three, do you want to see that that gentleman from the East was from Italia Viva?

