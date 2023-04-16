Home » Crozza/Calenda tries to form a Third Pole on twitter: “AAA looking for a serious person with whom to found a centrist liberal democratic party, serious anti-populist who does not despise the right and perhaps winks at fellow industrialists…”
Crozza/Calenda tries to form a Third Pole on twitter: “AAA looking for a serious person with whom to found a centrist liberal democratic party, serious anti-populist who does not despise the right and perhaps winks at fellow industrialists…”

Crozza/Calenda tries to form a Third Pole on twitter: “AAA looking for a serious person with whom to found a centrist liberal democratic party, serious anti-populist who does not despise the right and perhaps winks at fellow industrialists…”

In the new episode of BROTHERS OF CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurizio Crozza in the role of Carlo Calenda fresh from his divorce from Renzi: “I thought I was doing politics in a serious way, having a serious party , with a serious headquarters, with serious staff, a serious photocopier, a serious wi-fi, but if you start being Leopolda facetwith consultancy have funrun newspapers MAKE, no no… it horrifies me. I’m telling you the truth, do you see this? It is a pear tree branch. I fell from the pear tree. I kept the pears, at least I bring home serious fruit. And yes, even my wife had told me: ‘To Carlè, look, he places the tooth in your polo shirt, he does it for a living, he did it with Letta, he did it with Conte’. I said to her: ‘Yes my love, maybe I’m wrong but I feel that Matteo will be different with me’. And instead in a serious way… I fell from the pear tree. But that’s just how I am, I trust people. Just think that yesterday a gentleman from the East approached me with his dog and said: ‘Shall we make a third pole?’ … I woke up after two hours in the Capracotta landfill and look herewithout a kidney! Then, for heaven’s sake, I don’t mind having one less kidney, I’m annoyed that Renzi has three, do you want to see that that gentleman from the East was from Italia Viva?

“Streaming and full episodes on discovery+ (www.discoveryplus.it)”

