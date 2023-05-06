Crozza/ De Luca: “If Napoli win it is because the root of winning is Vincenzo”

In the new episode of BROTHERS OF CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurizio Crozza is back in the pompous guise of governor Vincenzo De Luca, a bit confused by the joy for Napoli’s third championship: “Thanks to the team, we won together it was a choral, collective enterprise, we won thanks to the team. Sure, though, hearing all those thousands, even millions of people all shouting in the streets together ‘Governor! Governor!’ … it was a victory for the team, I must admit I was moved. But it’s not just my merit of course, it’s the whole team’s, God forbid. Sure, what a thrill to see the whole crowd, all with three fingers up ‘ 3! 3! 3! De Luca’s third term! third term’” – and continues by revealing the reasons that led the team to victory – “…if Napoli wins, if they could win, it’s because the root of winning is Vincenzo, of course this is no coincidence. The undersigned has created a region for which football players, either by car or on foot or in unicycle, they went home to stadium in 20 seconds flat. Traffic in the countryside is non-existent, to create a minimum traffic jam we have to pay extras. Thanks to my health, we prevent meniscus rupture even to the point that we operate on our samples directly at the time of birth. Campania is the realm of efficiency, so much so that Napoli won the Scudetto 5 weeks before the end of the championship, because here in Campania we do everything in advance. We are the region of Italy that pays suppliers to an account they haven’t opened yet. But this still would not have been enough, because if Napoli won it is because the president of the region, modestly – because everything can be said about me except that I am modest – has such a charisma that the players, at the beginning of the season, showed up in the my office: ‘Headmaster’, we are ready to die for you, lead us to Thermopylae’” – and concludes by emphasizing – “…Thanks to all this, the South has had its redemption, a South that has redeemed everything that Milan and the North have stolen from it! … but it’s the team that won.”

“Streaming and full episodes on discovery+ (www.discoveryplus.it)”

