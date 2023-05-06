Crozza/Salvini satisfied with governing small towns instead of capital cities “We are strong in small towns where if you’re hungry maybe you go for a bear grill”

In the new episode of BROTHERS OF CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurizio Crozza in the role of Matteo Salvini is basically happy to govern in small towns where one is satisfied with little, rather than in capitals like this full of theatres, services, culture: “we are strong in small towns where there are those healthy and clean social relations of the past, without Glovos everywhere, small towns where if you are hungry maybe you can go for a grilled bear shot in a zero-kilometre area. Pioli is on fire… I’m not sure what to do. Pioli is on fire! In small towns you have fun without Netflix, where you laugh out loud making the shapes of Quartirolo and Casera tumble down the valley, anything but Rubens exhibitions or books read in the villas of Capalbio. Where the League wins, those who make it further away have fun and if there is snow, those who manage to write W Calderoli with the jet. Pioli is on fire… na na na na na nana! Long live the small towns where a personal shopper likes it the way I like waking up at 6 in the morning to go to work.”

