Crt Foundation, the Quaglia-Palenzona clash ignites

Harsh tones towards personal e exchange of letters which, although full of Savoyard courtesy, clearly let us understand the deep fracture between the two factions. The appointment of the new president of the Crt. Foundation approaches and the clash between the two candidates, the incumbent president Giovanni Quaglia and the challenger Fabrizio Palenzona, he raises his tone. With a new unknown factor: a third candidate who could turn the dispute upside down. It’s about Andrea Ganelli, notary trained in the studio of Antonio Marocco, from whom he also inherited illustrious clients and relationships in the city. The candidacy of the slightly more than 50-year-old professional would be supported by the mayor of Turin, Stephen Lo Russo.

Nine signatures for Palenzona

At the moment Palenzona’s candidacy has already collected nine signatures and the former president of Unicredit presented its own “electoral programme” to the advisors. It is not clear how many signatures have been collected for Quail. Although probably a large share of the voters (members of the Direction advice of the Foundation) will wait for the games to be done to take a position.

Letters and accusations

In this scenario, making the austere rooms of the palace rumble Via XX Settembre is a letter that two councilors, Arthur Soprano e Massimo Terzi, they sent not only to the policy advisors, the only ones called to vote for the president. But also to the board of statutory auditors, to the directors, to the secretary and to the deputy secretary. Letter of support for the reappointment of Quail which risks turning into un boomerang, where the goodness of continuity is claimed against the unknowns of a replacement. From the letter came a reply from Corrado Bonadeoone of the advisers philo-Palenzona, which disputes the method of communication (also sent to people outside the choice of the president) and the contents, with respect to the “third party” affirmed by the two signatories. A reply followed controreplica, this time by the Soprano alone, which stirred up spirits even more. In defense of the line of continuity represented by Quaglia, it explicitly mentions “the old popular adage (…) Don’t change the old route for the new one: you know what you leave but you don’t know what you find. And now is certainly not the time to start new experiments”.

Ganelli’s candidacy

Ganelli’s candidacy should, in intention, pacify spirits and lower the tone of the ongoing conflict, with the inclusion of a “third” figure on which to converge the votes of one and the other faction. But at the moment the enterprise seems complicated by the will of the pro-Palenzonas to go ahead with the candidacy of the president of Adr, for a long time true “dominus” of the institution. But from now to April there is still a long way to go.