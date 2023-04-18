Crt Foundation, Fabrizio Palenzona is the new president

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fabrizio Palenzona is the new president of the Crt Foundation. The former vice president of Unicredit, he was voted by the majority of the advisors, with 10 preferences. Defeated the current president Giovanni Quaglia who, after six years, was aiming for confirmation. Quail got 7 votes.

Also today, April 18, the steering committee of the Crt Foundation unanimously approved the 2022 budget, which closed with record numbers. The surplus for the year, as already communicated, was 127.2 million (+42.6% compared to 2021), the net financial position rose to 569 million (+73.4%) and invested assets more than 3 billion. The disbursement stabilization fund corresponds to three disbursement years, with 157.5 million available.

Record budget

It is, a note reiterates, the “best final balance of the last ten years, as well as one of the best ever”. “The unanimous recognition by the steering committee of the excellent financial results demonstrates that the foundation has worked excellently in an extremely complex global scenario, significantly contributing to the growth and development of the North West and of the country”, commented the president Giovanni Quaglia.

Palenzona’s list

Six directors signed up for Fabrizio Palenzona’s candidacy for the presidency of the CR Foundation, the minimum required by the statute: they are Francesco Galietti, Corrado Bonadeo, Fiorenza Viazzo, Paolo Luciano Garbarino and Riccardo Piaggio.

And that of quail

The same number, the minimum required by the statute, for the list in support of Quaglia: the signatories were Arturo Soprano, Massimo Terzi, Ciro Cattuto, Pierluigi Poggiolini, Cristina Di Bari and Michele Rosboch.