Investing.com – Investing.com – On Tuesday (14th), oil prices continued to fall after falling sharply in the previous trading day. The US banking crisis has exacerbated people’s concerns about the economic crisis. Now the focus is turning to the inflation data to be released tonight.

Although the US government has intervened, the market is still worried that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ: ) will affect the overall economy and dragged down crude oil prices by 2 to 3 US dollars on Monday.

The collapse of the Silicon Valley bank highlighted cracks in the economy caused by high interest rates and fueled fears of similar problems at other banks and concerns that a potential recession could hit oil demand this year.

As of 13:12 Beijing time (01:12 am Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed: 79 cents, or 1.06%, at $74.01 per barrel; 86 cents, or 1.06%, At $79.91 a barrel. Both U.S. oil and Brent oil fell to two-month lows on Monday. Meanwhile, it was down 0.84 percent at $2.608.

(US WTI crude oil price chart)

Volatility in the crude oil market has intensified due to worries about a possible recession on the one hand and expectations that the Federal Reserve may soften its hawkish stance to prevent further blows to the economy.

Crude oil markets were offered some solace by weakness as the market re-priced action at the Fed’s March meeting.

The focus now turns to tonight’s US February release. If the data shows that inflation is stagnant, it will put more pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates, but it is still unclear how the rising risk of recession will affect the Fed’s tightening policy.

The market has completely ruled out the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 50 basis points next week, with most traders pricing in a 25 basis point hike and a few traders expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged.

The oil market has been volatile for the past year due to rising interest rates and has remained subdued so far in 2023. But the growing likelihood of a recession this year has added to pressure on oil prices in the near term.

