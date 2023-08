Listen to the audio version of the article

A slowdown in growth to one million barrels per day, around 150,000 barrels less than previously forecast. In its latest monthly report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed the record for global demand during the year, but cut its forecasts for next year, citing the deterioration of macroeconomic conditions as one of the causes of the slowdown, the progressive exhaustion of the post-pandemic push and the ongoing electrification process…

