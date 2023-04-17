Crude oil prices have obvious support as OPEC+ increases production cuts | OPEC_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: GoTen Futures Author: GoTen Futures

Futures: Today (April 14) the main crude oil futures contract 2305 contract fell 0.70% to 596.2 yuan/ton, the lowest price was 592.0 yuan/ton, the highest price was 602.5 yuan/ton, and the open interest decreased by 3271 lots to 17086 lots.

On the evening of October 5, OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, which will take effect from November. The reduction of quotas is mainly concentrated in Saudi Arabia’s 526,000 barrels per day, Russia’s 526,000 barrels per day, Iraq’s 220,000 barrels per day, and the UAE’s 160,000 barrels per day. 10,000 barrels per day, Kuwait 135,000 barrels per day. Since the output of Angola, Nigeria, Russia and other countries fell short of the quota, the actual production reduction was about 1 million barrels per day. OPEC’s monthly report shows that OPEC’s production in March decreased by 86,000 barrels per day to 28.797 million barrels per day.

In the early hours of April 12, US API data showed that crude oil inventories in the US increased by 377,000 barrels in the week ended April 7, compared to expectations for a decrease of 1.3 million barrels. However, crude oil inventories in the Cushing area fell by 1.36 million barrels.

On the evening of April 12, the U.S. EIA data showed that U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 597,000 barrels in the week ended April 7, compared to expectations for a decrease of 583,000 barrels. Crude inventories at Cushing fell by 409,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories fell by 330,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 1.6 million barrels; refined oil inventories fell by 606,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 764,000 barrels.

In the early hours of April 12, the EIA released a short-term energy outlook report, which revised up the demand for crude oil in the first quarter of 2023 by 30,000 barrels per day, and lowered the growth rate of global crude oil demand by 40,000 barrels per day to 1.44 million barrels per day. The annual growth rate of global crude oil demand is expected to increase by 60,000 barrels per day to 1.85 million barrels per day. Raised the 2023 surplus of 570,000 barrels per day to a surplus of 430,000 barrels per day. The 2023 Brent crude oil price was raised from $82.95/barrel to $85.01/barrel.

The CPI in the United States rose by 5% year-on-year in March, the lowest since May 2021, lower than the expected 5.2%, and the previous value was 6.0%. However, the US core CPI rose by 5.6% year-on-year, which was expected to be 5.6%, and the previous value was 5.50%, ending five consecutive declines.

Although the OPEC monthly report maintained the growth rate of global crude oil demand in 2023 at 2.32 million barrels per day, it revised upwards the demand for crude oil in the first quarter of 2023 by 270,000 barrels per day, and the growth rate of crude oil demand in the next three quarters was respectively Lowered by 70,000 barrels per day, 110,000 barrels per day, and 120,000 barrels per day. OPEC’s reduction in crude oil demand after the first quarter of 2023 is larger than that of EIA.

On April 2, a number of OPEC+ oil-producing countries announced voluntary production cuts from May until the end of 2023. Specifically, Saudi Arabia voluntarily cut production by 500,000 barrels per day; Iraq voluntarily cut production by 211,000 barrels per day; Kuwait voluntarily reduced production by 128,000 barrels/day; Kazakhstan voluntarily reduced production by 78,000 barrels/day; Algeria voluntarily reduced production by 48,000 barrels/day; Oman voluntarily reduced production by 40,000 barrels/day, totaling 1.149 million barrels/day.

In addition, Russia has also extended its production reduction measures until the end of 2023. OPEC+ has increased production reductions, which has obvious support for crude oil prices, and crude oil prices have risen sharply. Although OPEC has lowered crude oil demand after the first quarter of 2023 more than EIA, the low level of WTI non-commercial net long orders has increased significantly, and the CPI in the United States in March was lower than expected, and continues to be optimistic about crude oil prices, but the current short-term rapid rise in crude oil prices so far At the upper edge of the previous shock range, the return-to-risk ratio is already lower than that of the previous period, and the previous period held many orders and light positions. Pay attention to the follow-up banking crisis and the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations.

