03.04.2023

Major crude oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia, unexpectedly announced on Sunday that they would cut output by more than 1 million barrels per day as a “prudent measure” to stabilize the market. This move may lead to further deterioration of the inflation situation.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Earlier, Russia had announced that its decision to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day would continue. Saudi Arabia and other countries have ignored the request of the United States to announce the reduction of crude oil production, which may cause inflation to continue to worsen and increase the pressure to raise interest rates. The production reduction decisions made by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Oman said that from May this year to the end of this year, the countries will cut more than one million barrels of crude oil per day in total. This is another large-scale production cut after OPEC+ decided to cut production by 2 million barrels per day in October last year.

Russia, a major country in the OPEC+ group, also announced that the country’s decision to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day will be extended until the end of this year, calling it a responsible precautionary measure.

Crude oil prices have soared nearly six percent in Asian markets on Monday morning. Brent crude rose to $84.42 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $80.01 a barrel. “The production cut is a precautionary measure to stabilize the crude oil market,” Saudi Arabia’s official news agency quoted an official from the country’s energy ministry as saying.

OPEC countries are apparently not heeding the US call

Ibrahim al-Ghitani, a crude oil expert based in the UAE, told AFP that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the Swiss bank’s takeover of Credit Suisse had created jitters in global markets, which in turn triggered crude oil prices. It is against this background that the above-mentioned crude oil exporting countries made the decision to cut production.

Saudi Arabia and other countries announced that from May to the end of this year, the daily output will be reduced by more than 1 million barrels.



The price of a barrel of Brent crude fell below $80 last week, a price that was “unacceptable” for OPEC+ members, he said. Crude oil prices should be able to rise above $80 after production cuts, he said. Olquitani said: “Oil-exporting countries must maintain a balanced development of the market to protect their budgets this year and their future economic plans.”

Last October, OPEC and its ally Russia made a controversial decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day. This was the largest decision to cut production after the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, although there were widespread concerns at the time that the move would spur inflation to continue rising and increase the pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

In February of this year, OPEC made an estimate that the global demand for crude oil will increase, believing that the daily demand will increase by 2.3 million barrels, reaching an average daily demand of 101.87 million barrels.

Gulf crude oil analyst Yesar al-Maleki said: “Continued high inflation and the momentum of economic recession have put the original optimistic estimate into question.” Continuing measures to prevent a sharp drop in crude oil demand in the second half of this year.”

Countries announced that Saudi Arabia would cut production by 500,000 barrels per day, Iraq by 211,000 barrels, the United Arab Emirates by 144,000 barrels, Kuwait by 128,000 barrels, and Oman by 40,000 barrels.

The United States had previously called on relevant countries to increase crude oil production, citing rising demand in various countries and the end of epidemic control in China, the world‘s largest consumer of crude oil, to resume economic operations. But OPEC countries apparently did not heed the US call.

Last month, during an energy conference in Houston, Texas, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Environmental Affairs Jose Fernandez said: “Once the world economy recovers, demand for crude oil will It will increase, and we hope that supply will reach equilibrium by then.”

On Monday, OPEC+, which consists of 13 OPEC members and 11 non-members, will hold a ministerial video meeting of its supervisory committee.

In February last year, after Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine, the price of crude oil in the international market once soared to US$120 per barrel. U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly called on OPEC+ members to increase production to stabilize prices. In October last year, on the eve of the US mid-term elections, OPEC+ announced production cuts. For this reason, Biden issued a warning of “serious consequences” to long-term ally Saudi Arabia.

(AFP)

