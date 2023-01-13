© Reuters. Crude Oil Trading Alert: Oil on track to hit $80 a barrel, helped by slowing U.S. inflation and optimism over demand



At the beginning of the Asian market on January 13 (Friday), U.S. oil traded around $78.29 a barrel; oil prices rose on Thursday, helped by data showing that U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in December. In addition, the U.S. dollar fell to nearly seven It was the lowest in the month after inflation data released earlier raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates less aggressively in the future, as well as optimism about the outlook for demand.

Bullish factors affecting oil prices

[U.S. stocks continue their recent gains and close higher, data show that U.S. inflation has entered a continuous decline channel]

U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending recent gains, as data showed consumer prices fell in December from a month earlier, boosting expectations for a less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike.

A report showing U.S. consumer prices fell in December for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years raised some hope that inflation is now on a sustained decline.

“Most investors are focusing on lower inflation right now, which is a positive sign, and I expect corporate earnings to be good,” said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management, ahead of earnings reports from some of the biggest U.S. banks on Friday. The fourth-quarter earnings season for the S&P 500 is kicking off.

Trading was choppy after the release of the consumer price index (CPI) data. Rents remained high in the report, while the labor market remained tight and inflation remained well above the Fed’s target. A separate report on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for state unemployment benefits fell last week.

But some strategists say slowing U.S. inflation could pave the way for the Fed to lower consumer prices without seriously hurting growth. Traders’ bets on a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in February surged to 91% after the data, from 77% previously.Morgan Stanley sees oil at $110 by year-end

[Morgan Stanley: Oil prices are expected to reach $110/barrel by the end of the year]

Morgan Stanley expects the oil market to tighten in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, helped by a recovery in demand driven by factors such as the reopening of borders.

“We expect the oil market to enter a supply-demand balance in the second quarter and shift toward tighter supplies in the third and fourth quarters, which will support higher oil prices later in the year,” the bank said in a note on Wednesday. Uncertainty over reopening, aviation recovery, Russian supply risks, slowing U.S. shale production and end of release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)

The fixed factor “becomes the driving force”.

While Morgan Stanley forecasts that Brent crude prices will remain in a range of around $80-$85 a barrel in the first quarter, it expects prices to reach $110 by the end of the year, noting that “a supply ceiling is still not far away and inventory levels are very Low”.

“We expect Asia’s ‘reopening’-driven oil demand growth of close to 1 million bpd to be realized gradually throughout the year,” the bank said, adding that reopenings are also expected to accelerate the recovery in aviation demand.

[The EU’s import ban on Russian seaborne petroleum products will come into force on February 5]

Markets are also bracing for more restrictions on oil supplies from Russia, which has been sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that the European Union’s import ban on seaborne petroleum products from Russia will take effect on February 5, which may be more damaging than the EU’s seaborne crude oil import ban in December 2022.

[Fed policymakers signal further slowdown in rate hikes]

Fed policymakers on Thursday expressed relief that price pressures were easing, opening the door to a quarter-point rate hike at the central bank’s meeting in less than three weeks. Richmond Fed President Barkin said he would “conceptually support a slower, but longer, path with potentially higher terminal interest rates” based on how inflation behaves. Philadelphia Fed President Harker said a 25 basis point rate hike would be appropriate in the future. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also said the inflation data was encouraging; he would like to see policy rates above 5% “as soon as possible”, but did not oppose a slowdown in future rate hikes. Markets expect the Fed to raise rates by only 25 basis points at its next meeting and peak below 5% as inflation slows.

Bearish factors affecting oil prices

[U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years in December]

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1% month-on-month in December, the first drop since May 2020, as gasoline and motor vehicle prices retreated, offering hope that inflation is now on a sustained downward path, although the labor market remains nervous. The CPI fell short of expectations for the third straight month, boosting consumer purchasing power and hopes that the economy will avoid a dreaded recession this year. The CPI rose 6.5% year-on-year in December, the smallest increase since October 2021.

[The probability of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 25BP in February is as high as 93.2%]

According to CME “Fed Watch”: the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points in February to the range of 4.50%-4.75% is 93.2%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 50 basis points is 6.8%; the probability of raising interest rates by 25 basis points in March The probability of a cumulative rate hike of 50 basis points is 75.7%, and the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 75 basis points is 5.4%.

As of the week of January 6, total U.S. natural gas inventories were 2,902 billion cubic feet, an increase of 11 billion cubic feet from the previous week, a decrease of 140 billion cubic feet from the same period last year, a year-on-year decrease of 4.6%, and a decrease of 40 billion from the five-year average. cubic feet, down 1.4 percent.

Overall, oil prices benefited from expectations of a small rate hike by the Federal Reserve, boosted by a weaker dollar; U.S. stocks rose, fueled by optimistic demand expectations, oil prices are expected to hit $80/barrel; pay attention to the speeches of Fed officials within the day.

At 8:15 Beijing time, U.S. crude oil is now at $78.29 a barrel.