At the beginning of the Asian market on Thursday, February 9, U.S. oil traded around $78.44 a barrel; The chairman’s speech eased concerns about future interest rate hikes, investors feel more at ease about risks, and the geopolitical situation supports oil prices. Russia will introduce countermeasures against the EU in early March.

During the day, the focus will be on the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending February 4, and German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Habeck’s speech at the 2023 Energy Dialogue Conference.

Bullish factors affecting oil prices

[Iran’s representative to OPEC: Oil prices may rise to $100/barrel in the second half of the year]

Afshin Javan, Iran’s representative to OPEC, said during India Energy Week that oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel in the second half of this year as China‘s economy reopens.

Brent crude traded near $84 a barrel on Wednesday after a choppy start to the year. Traders are assessing whether China can resume normal work and life without a surge in new crown cases. A surge in travel from China during the Lunar New Year period has boosted confidence in its prospects.

[Russia will introduce countermeasures against the EU in early March]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said Russia’s crude oil production so far this month was in line with January’s range of 9.8 million bpd to 9.9 million bpd. He also told reporters that Moscow would introduce countermeasures in early March to the European Union’s embargo on Russian oil products introduced last week.

[Russia says it will continue to attack Ukrainian military targets]

According to the battle situation information released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the 8th, the Russian army continued to attack targets such as Ukrainian personnel, weapons and equipment, ammunition depots and fuel depots in the directions of Kupyansk, Hongliman, Donetsk and Kherson. In Lugansk, Kharkov and other areas, it intercepted multiple shells fired by the US-made “Haimas” multiple rocket launchers, and shot down 10 Ukrainian drones.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report on the 8th stating that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian army’s offensive near 22 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Ukrainian air force carried out 12 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and military equipment were concentrated, and 2 strikes on positions of Russian air defense missile systems. Shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter, a Mi-24 helicopter and 2 drones.

[A number of Fed policymakers support a smaller interest rate hike]

Several Fed policymakers said on Wednesday that further interest rate hikes were possible as the central bank continued to try to tame inflation, but none suggested that January’s strong jobs report would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.

New York Fed President John Williams said raising the target range for the federal funds rate to 5.00% to 5.25% “appears to be a very reasonable view of what we need to do this year to ease the supply-demand imbalance.” The Fed may be able to take “small steps” this year compared with the pace of most previous tightening actions, he added.

“Moving in smaller steps is appropriate as we assess the economic and inflationary effects of the tightening actions already taken,” Fed Governor Tim Cook said in a statement.

Cook also said January’s strong job growth and slowing wage gains had raised hopes of a “soft landing” scenario in which the Fed could keep inflation under control without triggering a recession. She added that she believed the Fed could “do the job of bringing inflation back to its 2 percent target without a sharp increase in the unemployment rate.”

Fed Governor John Waller said there were signs the Fed’s interest rate hikes were starting to work, but pointed out that economic data hadn’t cooled fast enough. He also said that while wage growth had slowed, the decline was “not enough,” adding that “the Fed will need to maintain a tight monetary policy stance for some time.”

Bearish factors affecting oil prices

[U.S. crude oil inventories rise to highest since June 2021]

U.S. crude inventories rose last week to their highest level since June 2021, helped by rising production, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3 to 455.1 million barrels, close to the 2.5 million-barrel rise analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

U.S. oil production rose by 100,000 bpd to hit 12.3 million bpd, the highest since April 2020. Canadian crude imports also continued to climb as the Keystone oil pipeline resumed service after a temporary shutdown in December due to a leak, said Kpler analyst Matt Smith.

Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1 million barrels last week, while net U.S. crude imports rose by 367,000 bpd, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles also rose last week as demand remained weak. U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels, the EIA said, far exceeding the 1.3 million-barrel increase expected by Reuters analysts.

The EIA data also showed distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 120.5 million barrels, the highest in a year. Analysts expected an increase of 100,000 barrels. Refinery output rose by 449,000 bpd last week, while capacity utilization rose 2.2 percentage points to 87.9%, the EIA said.

【Sanctions on Russia are creating a ‘grey’ oil market】

Western sanctions on Russia are creating a parallel oil market, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne of French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Wednesday; There used to be a relatively transparent and well functioning global oil market, I understand the political purpose, but I don’t think we fully appreciate the consequences, there is no unified oil market anymore, and with all these bans we are creating a gray oil market,” he said, adding that Russia has no doubts about its ability to sell its products elsewhere.

Western media reported earlier on Wednesday that Western sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have slashed Russia’s state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars to shipping and refining companies, some of which have ties to Russia.

At least 20 trade and banking sources said most of the winners from sanctions against Russia were in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates. A small number of these companies are partly owned by Russian companies.

[U.S. stocks fell after the recent surge, and Alphabet’s stock price fell sharply]

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, paring most of their gains after a strong run in the previous session, led by technology stocks.

Alphabet was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The stock tumbled 7.7 percent after its new artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, provided an incorrect answer in an online ad.

Adding to the market’s cautious tone, Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday that there were more rate hikes to come as the central bank pushes ahead with its efforts to rein in inflation. But no policymakers suggested that January’s strong jobs report could prompt more aggressive policy action.

Fed Governor John Waller said inflation appears set to continue to slow this year, but the Fed’s fight to return inflation to its 2% target “could be a long battle” and monetary policy will remain tight for longer than expected long.

Stocks rallied after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech to the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday that interest rates may need to rise higher than expected if the U.S. economy remains strong, but said he felt a process of “lowering inflation” had begun .

Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said: “After this wave of prices and the market looking for stocks with lower valuations among high-priced stocks, you need to have more evidence to push the market to continue to rise.” The Nasdaq index this year It is still up about 14% year to date.

The major sectors of the S&P 500 index were wiped out, with the communication services sector leading the decline, falling 4.1%, and technology stocks fell 1.3%. Utilities fell 1.7 percent.

Investors have been concerned that the Fed could be aggressive this year after Friday’s unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report. They were also concerned about the mixed results from U.S. companies this earnings season. With more than half of the S&P 500 companies having reported results, the market still expects fourth-quarter 2022 earnings to be lower than a year earlier, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. After the close, shares of entertainment company Disney rose 1.6% after it reported quarterly results. The stock rose 0.1% in regular trading.

Investors were still digesting U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Biden backed calls to tax corporate stock buybacks.

Overall, investors are optimistic about the prospect of the Fed raising interest rates, coupled with positive demand and support from geopolitical tensions, oil prices maintain a bullish view. In the short term, oil prices are concerned about Russia’s countermeasures against the EU in early March.

At 8:27 Beijing time, U.S. crude oil was trading at $78.44 a barrel.