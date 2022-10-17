© Reuters. Crude oil trading reminder: US stocks plummet!The U.S. epidemic may make a comeback this winter, demand concerns hit bulls’ morale



October 17 (Monday) in early Asian trading, US oil traded around $86.32 per barrel; oil prices fell more than 4% on Friday, as global recession fears and weak oil demand overshadowed sharp cuts by OPEC+ U.S. stocks tumbled, adding to demand worries on the back of a supply target and the prospect of a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. this winter.

In the coming days, the focus will be on the EU foreign ministers meeting, which will discuss further sanctions on Iran.

Bullish factors affecting oil prices

[The U.S. Treasury Secretary said that the specific level of the Russian oil price ceiling has not yet been determined]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact level of the price ceiling for Russian oil had not been set, but she insisted she had not suggested a price range of $60-$69 a barrel was being actively considered.

Yellen said at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, international financial officials widely believed that Russia should stop the war on Ukraine, which has had a serious negative impact on the global economy.

Yellen said at a news conference that the exact level of the oil price cap will be based on several bases with the rest of the coalition.accuracy and possible adjustments. No decision has been made yet, she said.

Gazprom chief executive Alexei Miller said plans to cap prices for Russian gas exports would halt supplies, echoing similar threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

[U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in September, and import prices continued to fall, bringing a glimmer of hope to fight inflation]

U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in September as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items such as electronics and appliances amid stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Import prices fell for a third straight month in September, suggesting import inflation pressures are waning as global supply chains improve and there are some glimmers of hope in the fight against inflation.

[Russia said that it had hit many targets in Ukraine, and Ukraine said that Russia had launched multiple air strikes]

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 16th that the Russian military used high-precision long-range air-based weapons to strike Ukrainian military and energy facilities. All designated targets were hit. In the direction of Krivorog, the Russians repelled the Ukrainian attack. In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russians attacked the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army destroyed several M777 howitzers provided by the United States.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on the 16th that the Russian army is shelling Ukrainian positions along the contact line between the two armies and strengthening defenses in some directions. The Russian army also launched several air strikes that day.

Negative factors affecting oil prices

[Recession fears increase, U.S. stocks plummet]

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike path could spark a recession, while investors digested the first results of the earnings season.

Stocks opened higher on the final session of a volatile week before reversing after data from the University of Michigan showed consumer confidence improved in October, but inflation expectations soured due to higher gasoline prices. Retail sales data also showed consumer resilience.

“Higher interest rates, higher inflation, and the Fed will continue to raise its target for the federal funds rate,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “The main line in the market is that there are no signs of a peak in inflation, and that has left the market Feeling depressed.” On Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) showed that inflation remained stubbornly high.

Fed officials were largely unanimous in commenting on the need for rate hikes, with St. Louis Fed President Bullard saying in an exclusive interview with Reuters that recent CPI data made it reasonable to continue the “front-end force” with a larger rate hike of 75 basis points. Yes, although that doesn’t necessarily mean that interest rates need to be raised above the central bank’s latest forecast.

Friday’s drop marked the 37th time the S&P 500 has recorded a gain or loss of at least 2% this year, after only seven such sessions in all of 2021. For the week, the Dow rose 1.15%, the S&P 500 fell 1.56%, and the Nasdaq fell 3.11%. The number of companies reporting earnings began to increase, with the bank index edged up 0.03% after JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported quarterly results that rose 1.66%, 0.65% and 1.86%, respectively. “The message I get from the performance of these banks is that, despite the challenges, things look pretty good from an economic standpoint, however, they have increased loan loss provisions,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. Kim, just because it is expected to see more of a slowdown.”

UnitedHealth Group rose 0.63%, becoming one of only three Dow stocks to gain, after the health insurer reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its annual forecast.

Analysts now expect third-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies to rise just 3.6% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, well below the 11.1% increase expected in early July. Kroger, the supermarket chain operator, fell 7.32 percent after it said it would buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Tesla tumbled 7.55% after media reports said the electric car maker had suspended plans to start battery production at its factory outside Berlin due to technical problems.

[Federal Reserve Bullard is in favor of raising interest rates now with “front-end force”]

St. Louis Fed President Bullard said a “hotter-than-expected” September inflation report doesn’t necessarily mean the Fed needs to have higher interest rates than officials forecast at their latest policy meeting, although the data does prove necessary to pass A massive 75 basis point rate hike to continue the “front-end force”. He believes 2023 should be a data-dependent year.

Fed Governor Cook said the Fed should avoid a “stop-and-go” approach to raising interest rates and needs to tighten policy until inflation actually falls.

San Francisco Fed President Daly said the Fed is “most likely” to raise its policy rate target range to 4.5%-5% by next year and then keep it there for a while to reduce demand and excessive inflation.

Kansas City Fed President George said the Fed should raise interest rates more slowly and steadily to allow time for the effects of its policy actions to filter through to the economy and minimize market volatility.

[Wall Street banks increasingly pessimistic about the U.S. economy]

According to a report by CBS on the 14th, Wall Street’s major banks are increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the U.S. economy, with many bank executives saying they are preparing for a potential economic downturn or recession.

Six major banks including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup announced their quarterly results earlier, citing decades of high U.S. inflation, a rapidly slowing real estate market and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at an unprecedented rate. “We recognize that stress points are developing in multiple areas of the U.S. economy that could lead to future stress,” said Andy Cecere, chief executive of Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank. Officer Charlie Scharf also told investors that a broader economic downturn is expected, leading to more credit defaults and increased losses. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said bluntly that there is a “serious” concern about a possible recession in the next six to nine months.

[The new crown epidemic in the United States may make a comeback this winter]

According to the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), on the 14th local time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that cases of influenza and other respiratory diseases have exceeded normal levels in previous years, and the United States may experience a severe flu season this winter.

Rochelle Valensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “We are noticing that flu cases are starting to increase in most parts of the United States. Not everyone has the flu vaccine, and many people have not had the flu virus, so (This winter) could be a severe flu season.”

Influenza season usually occurs in December of each year, and cases will reach a staged peak in February of the following year. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that, at present, Washington, D.C., New York City, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas have high rates of influenza, and most of the cases are influenza A, a flu virus that causes lead to more serious disease.

In San Diego, California, a high school reported on the 12th that hundreds of students were absent from school due to a suspected flu outbreak. Most students developed symptoms including cough, sore throat and fever. Local health officials have also warned that this winter will be a difficult flu season, while the new crown epidemic and other respiratory diseases will also make a comeback.

Overall, although the U.S. Treasury Secretary said that the specific level of Russia’s oil price ceiling has not yet been determined, and geopolitical tensions are supporting oil prices; but worries about a global economic recession and weak oil demand, coupled with the new crown epidemic in the United States this winter, may make a comeback, and the economic outlook is pessimistic. Sentiment is getting worse, and oil price gains may be limited. Also, keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book on the state of the economy this week.

At 8:16 Beijing time, U.S. crude oil is now at $86.32 per barrel