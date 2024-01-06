Home » Crude Oil Weekly Review: Crude oil closed higher in the first week of the new year, with the situation in the Middle East dominating price provider FX678
Crude oil prices surged in the first week of the new year, driven by heightened tensions in the Middle East. The international crude oil benchmark closed higher, rebounding from losses triggered by a significant build in U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles.

WTI February crude oil futures closed up by more than 3.01% for the week, while Brent crude oil futures rose by 1.51%. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated, leading to increased tensions in neighboring countries. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle East was aimed at easing tensions, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said that Red Sea shipping has not had a significant impact on energy prices.

According to PVM analyst Tamas Varga, the risks posed by tensions in the Middle East have played a major role in driving up oil prices. Additionally, U.S. non-farm employment growth exceeded expectations in December, leading to a drop in expectations of a March interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This has raised concerns about overly restrictive monetary policy, with analysts suggesting that the strong jobs data points to robust fuel demand.

Bank of America expects Brent crude oil to maintain a trading range between $70/barrel and $90/barrel. However, spare capacity could put pressure on industry values, potentially resulting in a long-term decrease in Brent crude oil prices. John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, attributed the increase in oil prices to geopolitical tensions driving up trading premiums.

In the midst of these developments, logistics and shipping companies are diverting cargo ships to avoid waters infested by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, causing Europe-Asia routes to shift around the African continent. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to address concerns about the stability of demand in the face of surging U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories.

It remains to be seen how these factors will continue to shape crude oil prices in the coming weeks as the situation in the Middle East and global economic conditions evolve.

