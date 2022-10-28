Crude Oil Weekly Review: The sharp drop in the US dollar is good for the oil market, and the demand side is still strong, which is confirmed by it



US crude oil rose about 3.88% this week, and Brent oil rose about 3.47% this week, ending the continuous decline in the previous two weeks. Oil prices were supported as the U.S. dollar index weakened for two consecutive weeks, narrowing its decline this week to around 0.83% after falling 1.25% last week. Market sentiment has turned positive, but supply remains tight. At 19:06 on October 28, Beijing time, U.S. crude oil was quoted at $88.40 per barrel.

A weaker dollar helps support oil prices

A Wall Street Journal report on Friday said Fed officials have begun to test their willingness to slow the pace of rate hikes soon. The report caused the market to reprice. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s pace of sharply tightening monetary policy this year, aimed at curbing stubbornly high inflation, has given the dollar a huge boost.

The Bank of Canada (BOC) raised interest rates by a smaller-than-expected 50 basis points this week, saying future rate hikes would be influenced by its assessment of the effect of tightening on slowing demand and easing inflation. This rate hike is the second time in a row that the Canadian dollar has cut interest rates by 100 basis points in July and 75 basis points in September.

Traders and economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a fourth straight 75 basis points on Wednesday, but there is growing consensus that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December as officials It will take time to assess the impact of policies on economic conditions. After December, the pace of tightening is likely to slow sharply. Against this backdrop, the BOC’s move appears to have reinforced market speculation on the Fed.

The good news on the inflation front was that the chain-weighted price index, a measure of the cost of living adjusted for consumer behavior, rose 4.1% in the third quarter, well below market expectations of 5.3%, due in large part to a rise in energy prices. fell. In addition, the PCE price index, the Fed’s key measure of inflation, rose 4.2%, down from 7.5% in the previous quarter. Core prices excluding food and energy rose 4.5%, broadly in line with Wall Street expectations.

A weaker U.S. dollar this week has provided support for oil prices, as the U.S. dollar’s recent strength has been a notable factor holding back gains in oil prices. The dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. After hitting a 20-year high against a basket of six major currencies, the greenback has fallen to a one-month low on expectations that the Federal Reserve will finally ease its resolve to raise interest rates sharply.

demand side

1. U.S. crude oil exports hit record high, confirming demand remains strong

U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels last week, more than expected but below the 4.5 million barrels industry data showed, according to weekly U.S. government data. Crude oil exports rose to a record high of 5.1 million barrels per day, while net U.S. crude oil imports fell to an all-time low.

Overall, despite a modest build in U.S. commercial crude inventories, driven by the export market, demand has turned positive, a rather positive sign that outweighs concerns about weaker demand in Asia. .

2. Positive U.S. GDP growth in the third quarter eases recession fears

The U.S. economy turned positive for the first time in the third quarter of 2022, at least temporarily easing recession fears, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported this week. The combined GDP of all goods and services produced in the July-September period rose 2.6% at an annualized rate of 2.6%, according to preliminary estimates, beating the Dow Jones estimate of 2.3%. The increase was largely due to a narrowing of the trade deficit, which lifted U.S. GDP out of the shadow of two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

supply side

Supply remains tight as OPEC+ cuts and EU ban on Russian oil

OPEC+ unexpectedly lowered its output target earlier this month, announcing a cut of 2 million barrels per day in November. Oil analysts expect supply to be tight in the coming months following the move. An EU embargo on Russian oil in December will exacerbate supply constraints, and many analysts believe Russia will be able to bypass the measures, but it could still lead to a shutdown of 1 million to 2 million barrels per day of Russian oil and could hit the distillate market.

The EU ban will also limit Russian shipping companies’ access to the global shipping insurance industry, a ban that could tighten the world shipping market, which could also boost oil prices. Analysts at JPMorgan believe oil prices will be strongly influenced by the availability of tankers willing to transport Russian oil through 2024, rather than global supply and demand fundamentals, which will keep prices high.