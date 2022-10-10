Listen to the audio version of the article

Simply perfect. The Crugnola-Ometto race weekend aboard their Citroen C3 R5 was masterfully handled by doing even more than required. In fact, the crew won the power stage on Friday, taking the three points necessary to win the championship and was the fastest on all eleven scheduled races, taking home another deserved victory.

Second place on the podium for Basso and Granai on Hyundai i20N R5, the outgoing champions who only managed to express themselves towards the end of the season this year. And, to close the podium, the two composed by Albertini and Fappani on Skoda Fabia R5.

A beautiful seasonal battle between two Varese

Eleven out of eleven. Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto were the fastest in the Citroën C3 R5 prepared by Fpf sport in all tests, despite the fact that the Championship was won in the first two kilometers of the first test, the power stage, which awarded those three useful points so as not to be grabbed by pursuers. Nothing could, in fact, the other Varese, Damiano De Tommaso who for this race was sailed by Massimo Bizzocchi on Skoda Fabia R5 that in the last two races seems not to have found the right feeling. In any case, the two drivers from Varese gave a great show, during the whole season and held their breath until the end of the race, playing it right on the edge of six tenths of a second.

But in the end, the reason is always the chronometer and in 2022 it gave credit, for the second time, to Andrea Crugnola who in Piazza Brà in Verona celebrated the victory of the race and the Italian drivers’ title.

The podium of the Due Valli rally

A growing season, as shown by the second place overall at the Due Valli. Basso and Granai on Hyundai i20 R5 had to settle for second place with a gap of 39.9 ”.

The final podium also represented a symbolic handover between Basso, outgoing champion who had raised the tricolor to the sky of Verona twelve months ago, and Crugnola, now back Champion for the second time after the success in 2020. Basso-Granai close like this Ciar Sparco in third place in the standings with a pass in this final on Albertini and Fappani, who climbed to the third step of the Veronese podium. The Brescians on Skoda Fabia had started with little conviction in the initial part of the race at night, then they got back in rhythm but never close enough to the times of the leaders to try the attack on the top.

Victory of Pinzano in the Cira

The Rally Due Valli was instead full of twists for the race of the Italian Rally Asfalto Championship (Cira). The victory went to Pinzano and Zegna on Volkswagen Polo R5, the second season for them after the home joy in the Rally Lana. The Biellese, now the third force of the Italian flag, managed to make the most of the slowdown of Campedelli, this time sailed from Canton on the Skoda Fabia which after a puncture attempted a comeback, consisting of eight races won in all which only served to reach the fourth place, which earns him the necessary points to move close to the head of the ranking in the general classification. The second position then went to Testa and Inglesi on another Skoda. It will be them, in the order of Campedelli, Pinzano and Testa, who will compete for the title of the Asphalt at the end of the month by the lake against the absent Signor and Fontana. The third place on the podium Cira went to Carella and Fenoli.

Casella-Siragusano Junior winners

The victory in the race handed the youth flag into the hands of Casella and Siragusano, the fastest also on this asphalt stage. The confrontation between the Juniors was vibrant and fought up to the last meter, with the ranking proposed by the four contenders for the title alternating at the top. He started better than the other De Antoni with Musiari, winner of the initial power stage but slowed down at night by a puncture on the last test on Friday. Then Zanin took the chair together with Pizzol, author of the best time on the second race and in the lead until the following morning. Then came Nicelli Jr.’s reaction with Pieri, who built up their provisional leadership with a couple of special stage wins to take the lead at half-time. Then the sharp of Messina Casella, who regained the lead in the penultimate special before confirming himself in first place with the last decisive time trial. In second overall position they closed Zanin-Pizzol, thus denying the title to Nicelli-Pieri, who would have graduated Champions also with the second place.