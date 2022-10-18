Listen to the audio version of the article

An increasing number of cruise ships will be equipped with environmentally friendly propulsion systems in the coming years. But the ports that will welcome them do not appear (for now) as well equipped, for example as regards the supply of shore-side electricity for mooring units. This is what emerges from the 2022 Report Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practicesdrawn up by Clia (Cruise lines international association), which shows the progress made by the sector to reach the goal of zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

In particular, the report notes, more than 15% of the cruise units that will take off in the next five years will be equipped with fuel cells or with batteries. Investments are also growing to equip ships with devices that allow them to run on electricity supplied from land: 85% of the new ships that will enter service between now and 2028 will be able to connect to the electricity grid and turn off their engines once at the mooring in the port.

Only 2% of ports can supply electricity to ships

The document explains, among other things, that, with regard to precisely the shore-side power“The companies continue to invest heavily to connect ships to systems of shoreside electricity“. And, in fact, 40% of the fleet, worldwide (+ 20% on the previous year), is already equipped to connect to shore electricity. But there are currently only 29 ports in the world that can offer this service (less than 2% of calls).

Between now and 2028, 98% of the ships under construction will either be equipped with systems that allow shore power or will, in any case, be configured to add that type of technology in the future.

LNG units increase

The report also notes that 61% of all new ships will rely on liquefied natural gas (LNG) for primary propulsion. This fuel allows a 95% to 100% reduction in particulate emissions, reduces sulfur emissions to virtually zero and offers an 85% reduction in nitrogen emissions.