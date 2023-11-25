Cruises boom, +70% in 2023

In the Covid biennium many tourism activities stopped and even airlines, despite long-term planned fleet management, froze orders for new machines, so they found themselves short of aircraft when the market recovered. Instead, the shipping companies could not have made this mistake even if they had wanted to, because their business must be planned over even longer timescales than those of airplanes, each fully equipped cruise ship involves an investment of more than a billion euros spread over many years, and it’s not like all this can be activated and blocked with one click. The result is that the sea cruise sector was very ready for the boom that awaited it in 2023. There was already a rebirth last year, but this year it went even better, and in view of the Christmas and New Year the Crocierissime website (specialized in rate comparisons and offers in this sector) even reports a +70% of requests compared to the 2022 Holidays.

To tell the truth, not everyone likes cruises: on large ships there are those who complain about too many people and visits that are too fast when they touch ports, but millions of admirers appreciate the convenience of a hotel room that travels by sea and the opportunity to see different places without having to pack and unpack your bags several timesthen you like it the mix of activities on board, from sports to shows and from gyms to games for children. Furthermore, during the holidays, cruise companies reserve a special welcome for guests on board, including tables set with dishes from starred chefs.

Crocierissime also points out a cost-effective alternative: “The main companies provide one reduction of approximately 20% on the priceor the cruise for those who book now but decides to leave after the holidays”. However, this would still entail a drastic change of plan.

But what are they? the most popular cruise destinations for the next holidays? This year too, the majority of Italians have chosen to head towards Western Mediterraneanwith reservations up by 47.62% compared to 2022. They are of interest Barcelonawith its modernist buildings and glimpses of the Gothic Quarter, Palermo with the Arab and Norman charm of its architecture, Marseille from the spirit bohemian e Napoli without rivals.

The Crocierissime survey also highlights a notable increase in direct cruises to Dubai and Abu Dhabi (+140% preferences compared to last Christmas) with also visits to Oman. An increase in bookings has also been recorded for cruises to the Caribbean, with a +96,67%, a fact that confirms the desire of many travelers to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays in an unconventional way, in the heat. While the Christmas atmosphere also increases the desire for cruises in Northern Europe.

The MSC Seaside from the MSC Cruises fleet

Voices from individual companies. He says Leonardo Massa, director for Italy of MSC Crociere (as well as the new luxury brand Explora Journey): “Reservations are going to be sold out not only for New Year’s week, but also for Christmas, a sign that Italians are increasingly inclined to spend not only the first day of the year on holiday, considered a great classic, but also this traditional day of celebration, which was usually celebrated at home with relatives. The most popular destinations continue to be those of the Mediterranean, above all due to the convenience with which you can reach the port of departure. Medium-range destinations, such as Northern Europe, and long-range destinations with the Caribbean are also in great demand.”

The Norwegian Pearl of the Norwegian Cruise Line company

(ap)

They broaden their horizons from Norwegian Cruise Line: “During the Christmas holidays we will welcome more Italians than last year on board our fleet. Consistent with a global trend, the majority of Italian winter guests opt for the Caribbean, however our itineraries in the United Arab Emirates, and further afield, are also popular in Italy in Australia and New Zealand”.

The five-masted Royal Clipper is one of the sailing ships in the Star Clippers fleet

The company Star Clippers, which offers sailing ships, has concluded its season in the Mediterranean and has moved the fleet to the Antilles for the autumn/winter. For example, its Star Flyer starts a series of in December (and will continue until March). weekly circumnavigations of the Treasure Islandswith departure and return to St. Martin, on the routes of the pirates of the Caribbean.

