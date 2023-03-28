Listen to the audio version of the article

During 2023, the passengers handled by cruise companies in Italian ports will reach almost 13 million. And the growth will continue in 2024 as well. Sergio Senesi, president of Cemar agency network, presents the forecasts for the next two years as part of the Seatrade Cruise Global, underway in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the number one of the shipping agency, which represents some of the main shipping companies, the current year will mark a record for cruises in Italy which, once the pandemic is over, has started to grow again at a rapid pace. “We have received and analyzed – says Senesi – strong signs of growth, in particular as regards the number of passengers enlivened in Italian ports, compared to ship calls”.

Marked growth in 2023

According to Cemar’s forecasts, at the end of 2023, there will be around 12.8 million passengers handled in the ports of the peninsula (+37.6% compared to 2022 and +9.2% compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year). The “ship calls” in the Italian ports of call will, on the other hand, be slightly lower than those recorded in 2022: 4,915 against 4,955 in the previous year. Which indicates that the vessels used are getting bigger and bigger.

Finally, according to Cemar, there will be 168 ships in transit in Italian waters, representing 52 shipping companies. There will be 72 Italian ports involved in cruise traffic. Civitavecchia will continue to lead (2.8 million passengers), followed by , on equal terms, from Genoa (1.4 million) and Naples (1.4 million).

Top ten ports

Among the top 10 ports, Cemar places, in descending order, Savona, La Spezia, Palermo, Messina, Livorno, Venice and Trieste. As far as cruise traffic on a regional basis is concerned, Liguria (with 3.2 million passengers in its ports) is confirmed as first in the standings, as well as being the region in which 83% of the agencies that manage the ports of call are concentrated. cruise ships in Italy. Followed by Lazio (2.9 million), Campania (1.6 million) and Sicily (1.5 million).