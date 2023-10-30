Cruises, Italy has the wind in its sails: first country in terms of destination and impact

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italy of cruises has the wind in its sails. Companies of the caliber of MSC and Costa Crociere say this on the Italian Cruise Day, the eleventh edition which took place on 27 October in Taranto, but it is also highlighted by the numbers presented in the updated Rispetti Turismo report. «The 2023 season is extraordinary for two reasons – says Francesco di Cesare, president of Rispetti Turismo -. The first: it marks the definitive archive of the somewhat troubled 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons and we return to recording the historical record of cruise travel in Italy, reaching almost 13 million passengers. Many ports grew in double figures. The second: on the basis of 2023, 2024 will open which will lead to growth of a further 2%. Moderate, contained growth, which however means consolidation. We go from 13 to 13.2 million, with some ports growing and others remaining stable and some decreasing compared to 2023″.

Civitavecchia record

In detail, in 2023, Palermo, with one million passengers for the first time, becomes the fourth port, while Civitavecchia remains first, continues to grow, and from almost 3 exceeds 3.1. Genoa, on the other hand, which is third, drops a little, settling at around 1,350-1.4, while in second place is Naples, which should exceed 1,650. Civitavecchia, in 2024 compared to 2023, grows by 4 percent in terms of passengers and 5.7 in terms of ship calls, Naples, by 3.9 and 2.7 respectively, Palermo by 7.5 and 2.7, while According to forecasts, Genoa drops by 8 percent in terms of passengers and 11.2 percent in terms of ship calls.

The three ports of Puglia are doing well and will record an increase in passengers of 6.1 in Bari in 2024, 27.6 in Brindisi and 1.4 in Taranto, the latter port having been active in cruises for a few years and which it already has good performances under its belt, first with MSC and now with Costa Crociere. Then there are 18 ports that exceed 100 thousand passengers.

From the sector supply chain 125 thousand jobs in Italy

«With 13 million passengers in 2023 – claims Marie Caroline Laurent, director for Europe of Clia, the international association of cruise companies – we are reaching and exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The prospects are excellent especially for Italy, which is the first destination country and also the one where there is the greatest economic impact of cruises, with 15 billion out of the 60 generated in Europe. More than double that of Germany (6.6 billion) and four times that of France (3.7 billion).”

«The cruise industry is a very long value chain which generates, directly and indirectly, 500 thousand jobs in Europe and 125 thousand in Italy – underlines Laurent -. However, we cannot take these results for granted but we must work to maintain this trend and to maintain Italy’s leadership role. The companies have invested and will continue to do so, but we need the support of everyone, the Government, ports, terminals, destinations and partners. We need to work on the electrification of the docks, on the development of new fuels, on port infrastructure, on tourist flows.”