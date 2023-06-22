Cruises: The 4 largest operators in the world earn billions

The cruise ship Carnival Radiance, here in California in 2023, belongs to the Carnival Corporation. Carnival Corporation had a 37.1 percent market share in 2021. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

The cruise market is dominated by four providers, which carried around 85 percent of all cruise passengers in 2021.

The four providers are Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises.

Carnival Cruises had revenue of $8.8 billion, accounting for a 37 percent market share.

Although the industry has suffered a shock from Corona, cruises are still very popular. Loud „Cruise Market Watch“ (CMW), the global cruise market has recovered and was valued at $23.8 billion in 2021. So who are the big players in shipping?

read too

Working on the cruise ship: What job profiles are being sought and what you can earn

These are the largest cruise operators

The market is literally dominated by four providers. These are Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and MSC Cruises. They offer their cruises under different brands. The Carnival Corporation includes, for example, Aida Cruises, Carnival Cruise Lines and Costa Cruises, according to the travel magazine “Merian”. The Tui Cruises ships are 50 percent owned by Royal Caribbean, the magazine continues.

How many passengers do the market leaders transport on their ships?

According to “CMW”, the four market leaders transported around 85 percent of all cruise passengers worldwide in 2021. Around 5.8 million passengers are said to have been on the Carnival Corporation ships, and around 3.3 million on those of Royal Caribbean.

read too

Cruise Itineraries: These are the ten most popular destinations according to the International Cruise Association

How much turnover do the providers make?

The four major providers also account for a large part of the turnover in the global cruise market. According to “CMW”, the market leaders account for around 77.5 percent of the estimated global turnover of 23.8 billion dollars.

The Carnival Corporation achieves the highest turnover with 8.8 billion dollars. This corresponds to 37.1 percent, according to “CMW”. Data from CMW shows that Royal Caribbean Group is second with revenues of $5.05 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings generated around $3 billion in 2021, MSC Cruises $1.5 billion.

dead

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

