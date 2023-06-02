Cruises, the 5-star hotel brands arrive

In the beginning there was the first class of ocean liners. Then, that of cruises. The transformation into a seaside holiday industry has made ships more transversal and accessible to all budgets. The quality-price ratio has been the trump card of the sector. That said, there have always been high-end companies and ships, or exclusive trips in terms of itineraries or duration (think of the world tour). But there is a new trend, which is marking a new era in the world of “white ships”: the arrival of 5-star hotel brands, which have discovered cruises and are entering the market with their ships or their dedicated services . The goal of these giants of luxury is not so much to compete with traditional cruise ships as with the superyacht segment (indeed, gig-yachts from 100 meters upwards) and offer an extra travel opportunity to their regular customers – who often they have never set foot on a cruise ship.

The first signal was given by Ritz-Carlton, with its Yacht Collections catalogue, which was inaugurated by the Evrima ship, 190 meters long for 149 suites (298 passengers), all with private terraces and some loft-like on two floors: by the infinity pools, haute cuisine, refined cellar. Scheduled 7- and 10-day cruises in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central and South America. The hotel giant is planning the construction of two more ships, Ilma and Luminara, at Chantieres de l’Atlantique in France.

Meets Four Seasons, owned by Bill Gates in partnership with Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talan and founder Isadore Sharp, which announced its high-end cruise program, renamed Four Seasons Yachts and turned to Fincantieri to build its first ship , to be launched in 2025 (with an option for two more). It is a 207-metre flagship, with 14 decks and 95 extra-size suites, with 2.4-metre high ceilings and an average surface area of ​​54 m2. Except for the queen of the onboard suites, which will develop over four levels and have an area of ​​892 square meters. Four Seasons has chosen as its partner in this new venture Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings owned by entrepreneur Nadim Ashi and Philippe Levine, former mayor of Miami.

Neptune Co also has a similar project. he has resort portfolios ranging from Bora Bora to Courchevel and is already a partner of the billionaire Tom Barack, former patron of the Costa Smeralda. The project is called Sama: the idea is to launch a new luxury cruise brand, Aman, with a first 183-metre ship with 50 suites which will be built in Italy by the T. Mariotti shipyards.

Attention also to Accor, the French group with more than 3,800 hotels, which with the Orient Express brand has announced Silenseas, the largest sailing ship in the world – 220 meters long for 120 guests in 54 suites with an average surface area of ​​70 m2 and a even 1,415 m2 – which will be launched in 2026 by the Chantieres de l’Atlantique. There are also rumors about a possible entry into the Belmond market, already present with Les Bateaux Belmond in that of luxury river cruises. Then there are the ships of traditional companies, which have always been devoted to high-end sea voyages, such as those of Seabourn, Silversea and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. And more particular, by Ponant or Star Clippers. And new brands, such as Explora Journeys, the luxury ship division of MSC, which envisages – including the options to be exercised – the construction of six units for the Fincantieri ports of call. Explora I (922 passengers, 64,000 gross tonnage) will enter service in July and will have Serena Melani, the first Italian captain of a cruise ship, on the bridge.