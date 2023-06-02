Home » Cruises: This is how the Tui boss wants to attract young customers
Cruises: This is how the Tui boss wants to attract young customers

Cruises: This is how the Tui boss wants to attract young customers

A party on the boat “Mein Schiff” by Tui. The head of Tui wants to make cruises more attractive for all target groups.
Sebastian Ebel, head of the tour operator Tui, wants to make cruises more attractive for all target groups, as reported by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

The demand for cruises is currently very good again. Theme cruises are particularly popular.

The company is also increasingly focusing on climate protection in order to appeal to younger, more environmentally conscious customers.

Sebastian Ebel, Chairman of the Board tour operator Tui, will cruises more attractive for all target groups, he said in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung“. According to Ebel, demand for cruises is currently very high again and will remain stable in the future. This would particularly affect the higher-priced segment.

A big advantage, according to Ebel, is the comfort that a cruise offers, especially for older people. In addition, themed cruises – for example with a focus on heavy metal or hits – are often booked and also reach new and younger customers.

But the tour operator wants to focus even more on these younger target groups. Their usually strong environmental awareness is in a certain conflict with cruises, which are often seen as harmful to the climate. However, Ebel told the Süddeutsche Zeitung that tourism brings prosperity to the countries visited through passenger excursions and local shopping. This prosperity could mean that the regions are no longer so dependent on deforestation as an economic factor.

With regard to the climate-damaging emissions of cruise ships, Ebel referred to compliance with the binding SBTi targets (Science Based Targets Initiative). These stipulate that the CO₂ emissions of the entire ship fleet will fall by 27.5 percent compared to 2019. The group has promised this by 2030. Tui I also have internally ambitious goals for the climate protection. According to Ebel, everyone should in the next ten years Ships switched to CO₂-free “green fuels”. The Tui boss also expects a higher acceptance of cruises from this.

