Home Business Crypto: Genesis in trouble, stops customer withdrawals for its lending unit
Business

Crypto: Genesis in trouble, stops customer withdrawals for its lending unit

by admin
Crypto: Genesis in trouble, stops customer withdrawals for its lending unit

Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis Global Trading said its lending firm suspended repayments and new loan applications after an “abnormal” number of withdrawal requests exceeded its current liquidity. Genesis explained that the difficulty is related to the market turmoil due to the bankruptcy of rival FTX.

Genesis said it is working “to explore all possible options” and will release a plan for the loan business next week. “We are working tirelessly to identify the best solutions for the lending business, including, among other things, the sourcing of new liquidity,” said Genesis.

Genesis’ lending unit had about $2.8 billion in loan assets in the third quarter, according to its website.

See also  VOIhotels (Alpitour) also in Milan

You may also like

Goldman Sachs, Europe will get through the winter...

Rice doubles the price of national risotto varieties

Tuscany: GDP 2022 slows down, not enough to...

Inflation, October data: prices rise by 11.8%

DWS signs agreement with Directa for the distribution...

Rapeseed meal’s cost-effective advantage highlights the strong performance...

Foreigners residing in Italy, 4 out of 10...

Btp Italia, more than 7 billion from small...

After soaring for several days, it fell more...

Bologna airport “engages” 100,000 bees against pollution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy