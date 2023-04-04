Sandra Navidi is one of the best-known German-speaking financial experts in the USA. Sandra Navidi

This woman is pure Wall Street: Sandra Navidi has lived in New York City for more than 20 years and knows the crème de la crème of the US financial elite. She worked as an investment banker and was also on the advisory board of well-known economist Nouriel Roubini.

Navidi’s career began at the consulting firm Deloitte. Here, the trained lawyer worked as a manager in the department for international financial markets. In 2001 she moved to New York and started out as general counsel for an asset manager, later becoming an investment banker. In 2011 she founded her company BeyondGlobal, a management and strategy consultancy.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, Navidi talks about her career on Wall Street, gives insights into the financial world of New York and also tells how she invests her own money. She says: Cryptocurrencies are just big hype. Neither Bitcoin nor Ether can be found in their depot. You can find out in the latest episode what she relies on instead and what we can learn from her about investing.

