Crypto «King» – Criminal investigation against Dadvan Yousuf – News

The Bern public prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings against Dadvan Yousuf, who became known as the crypto “king”. There is suspicion of commercial fraud. He is said to have embezzled money.

The public prosecutor’s office in the canton of Bern had long since begun preliminary investigations into the Dadvan Yousuf case. After further investigations, she formally opened a criminal investigation on May 3rd. This is what Christof Scheurer, the public prosecutor’s information officer, says at the request of “SRF Investigativ”. Yousuf is suspected of “multiple commercial fraud, sometimes embezzlement, sometimes unfaithful business management,” Scheurer notes.

Investors deceived?

The investigations by the Bern public prosecutor’s office had already shown suspicion last year that Yousuf is said to have persuaded investors to invest money in his business idea without actually having the intention of realizing the project advertised. In order to collect millions, Yousuf deliberately deceived investors, the investigators write in procedural documents. With the help of the media he was able to control this and reach a large national and international audience. Charges have not yet been filed. The presumption of innocence applies to Yousuf.

scramble for jurisdiction

The reason why it took months, despite the suspicions of the public prosecutor, until he formally initiated a criminal investigation, is that the Bern public prosecutor’s office did not feel responsible for the case. Because of the nature of the alleged offenses and the international dimension of the business, he wanted to hand over the proceedings to the federal prosecutor. The reason: Yousuf is said to have moved the proceeds from his business to accounts in Liechtenstein and invested part of the profits in cryptocurrencies via a platform in the USA, as the prosecutor had found.

Celebrated by the media nationally and internationally as a meteoric riser, doubts about the fairytale story of Dadvan Yousuf arose in early 2022. He had told how he came to Switzerland from Iraq as an 11-year-old refugee boy and laid the foundation for his later wealth by selling his toys. He invested the money in cryptocurrencies and turned a few francs into millions. Yousuf also launched its own cryptocurrency – the Dohrnii token. He advertised to investors that Dohrnii was the next big cryptocurrency and would bring them big profits. Just like bitcoin made him a multimillionaire.

On December 19, 2022, the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona did not consider the application in Bern. The public prosecutor’s office must make additional clarifications. This happened in the last few months, and the tussle between the Bern public prosecutor’s office and the federal prosecutor’s office is no longer going: the procedural management decided to “break off the struggle over the competent place of jurisdiction for the time being,” says Christof Scheurer from the public prosecutor’s office for the canton of Bern. With the consequence of launching a criminal investigation against Yousuf.

At the request of SRF, Yousuf’s lawyer says his client completely rejects the allegations and will prove his innocence as part of the investigation. Yousuf did not behave criminally, according to his lawyer.

First suspicion 2021

The investigations by the Bern public prosecutor’s office were triggered by a suspicious transaction report that was received by the money laundering reporting office in spring 2021. More information came later. The reporting office discovered signs of possible investment fraud, as can be seen from the procedural files on the question of jurisdiction.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) is also dealing with Dadvan Yousuf’s crypto transactions. She wrote a report about it. Finma’s results are not yet available.