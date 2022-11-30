The list of victims of the collapse of FTX is growing. Now BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lender, has filed for bankruptcy. The filing in a New Jersey court comes amid a deep crisis in the crypto industry exacerbated by the bankruptcy of FTX, the second largest crypto platform in the United States. Chaos that brought the bitcoin to drop more than 70% from its 2021 peak.

BlockFi pays the fallout from the FTX crash

BlockFi, based in New Jersey and founded by fintech executive turned cryptocurrency entrepreneur Zac Prince, said in a bankruptcy filing that its substantial exposure to FTX has created a liquidity crisis. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for protection in the United States (US) in early November after traders withdrew $6 billion (S$8.2 billion) from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance withdrew from a bailout deal.

BlockFi said the liquidity crunch is due to its exposure to FTX through loans to Alameda, a cryptocurrency trading firm affiliated with FTX, as well as cryptocurrencies held on FTX’s platform that became trapped there. In the court filing, BlockFi listed FTX as its second-largest creditor, with $275 million owed on a loan extended earlier this year. The company said it had debts to more than 100,000 creditors and in a separate filing, also said it plans to lay off two-thirds of its 292 employees.

Peter Thiel is also involved

But BlockFi is not alone. Even two of its major competitors, Celsius Network e Voyager Digital, filed for bankruptcy in July, citing extreme market conditions that had led to losses at both companies. In the list of victims, you also illustrate the venture capitalist’s fund Peter Thiel, Valar Ventures, which owns about 19% of BlockFi’s shares. Billionaire Thiel is a longtime believer in the cryptocurrency world and his funds have taken huge exposures to crypto assets. The crypto lender’s bankruptcy filing dealt a major blow to Thiel’s fund, one of BlockFi’s largest shareholders. Other major shareholders of BlockFi include Bain Capital, Tiger Global and cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase.

Earlier this year, Valar Ventures suffered a major blow following the bankruptcy of another crypto lender it had backed, Vauld Group. Valar was spun off from Thiel’s parent fund, Thiel Capital.