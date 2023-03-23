Home Business Crypto: Sec vs. Coinbase. The title collapses on Wall Street. Justin Sun accused
Business

Crypto: Sec vs. Coinbase. The title collapses on Wall Street. Justin Sun accused

by admin
Crypto: Sec vs. Coinbase. The title collapses on Wall Street. Justin Sun accused

ServiceCrypto finance and justice

The US regulator is ready to take legal action against the largest centralized trading platform in the US

by Vittorio Carlini

Not a day goes by without news arriving from the crypto world of an ever-increasing grip of authority and police forces on companies and entrepreneurs. The Security exchange of commission (Sec) has sent Coinbase the so-called “Wells notice”. That is: the formal indication that the US watchdog is ready to take legal action against the largest centralized trading platform in the US.

It was the same company listed on the Nasdaq, and which in the wake of the news arrived…

See also  ECB and climate, the risk of an accelerated transition of bank loans

You may also like

Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular...

Since the beginning of this year, the global...

Industry – Business associations criticize short deadlines for...

Wall Street recovering after post-Fed-Yellen crash. Dow Jones...

Strike across Germany: DB stops long-distance traffic completely...

Pan Tieshan: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than...

Summit – EU wants to work for the...

Investments of 40 million in Caribe Bay which...

Cannabis: Stoner Cities? Three legalization scenarios are now...

Citizenship income, what the data on work paths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy