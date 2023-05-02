Crypto: top executive of Luno exchange resigns

10
The cryptocurrency exchange moon, owned by DCG, loses its top global executive Vijay Ayyar.
Ayyar, who is Luno’s vice president of corporate and international development, has stepped down from the company after seven years on the job, he told CNBC.
The news comes after the company, owned by the Digital Currency Group, announced it was closing its operations in Singapore, where Ayyar is based.
“I am leaving Luno after 7 years of work,” Ayyar said in a WhatsApp message. “Given the time I’ve spent at Luno, it felt like it was time for another challenge.”