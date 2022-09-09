Although cryptowinter has been sweeping the world of digital currencies since last March, 21.coa world leader in the development of simple financial tools that make investing in cryptocurrenciesannounced of raising funds for $ 25 million thanks to a round of funding mainly from Marshall Wacecarrying the total valuation of the company at $ 2 billion. This makes it Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn and confirms investor interest in this asset class.

As a demonstration of how the demand for digital assets is growing, there is also the fact that the revenue rate recorded at the end of 2021 was 9 digits, even in times of bear market. Between September 2021 and September 2022, 21.co saw its asset classes grow by $ 650 million net and reach its peak in assets under management (AuM). in November 2021, for a total of 3 billion. Finally, to support this rapid expansion, the company’s headcount grew by 75%.

With this funding, 21.co will further increase its already rapid and targeted growth through the development and launch of one-of-a-kind products, entering key markets and surrounding itself with the best professionals. In addition to Marshall Wace, investors include Collab + Currency, Quiet Ventures, ETFS Capital and Valor Equity Partners.

21.co officially named parent company of 21Shares and Amun

But that is not all. 21.co, a company created four years ago by the co-founders of 21Shares, Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyderwas officially named “parent company” of 21Shares is Amunthus becoming an umbrella brand that encompasses several companies active in the world of digital assets, the largest of which are 21Shares, the world’s largest cryptocurrency ETP issuer (with 37 dedicated products including the first ETPs to physical replication on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto), and Amun, a token provider specializing in making centralized finance (DeFi) more accessible.

The comments of the co-founders of the company

“Ophelia and I have set ourselves the goal of making cryptocurrencies more accessible”Said Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21.co. “We are now the largest and highest valued tech start-up in Switzerland; although we are still in the early stages of the life of society. With the asset class continuing to strengthen, 21.co’s aim remains to provide products that meet growing investor demand”.

“The success that 21.co has achieved in the last 4 years is truly extraordinary”Commented Ophelia Snyder, president and co-founder of 21.co. “We have created a team of very different people, but still made up of the brightest minds in the crypto world; in addition, we have managed to attract the best investors in the market. Our journey to revolutionize the digital asset market and build connections to them is only just beginning”.

In the end, Cathie Woodfounder, CEO and CIO of Ark Investment Management LLGas well as an independent member of the board of directors of 21.co, concluded: “I understood 21.co’s long-term vision and determination to revolutionize the entire industry from day one. This collection is testament to the company’s success and demonstrated ability to operate in both bullish and bearish markets. I am very proud to be part of the 21.co story”.