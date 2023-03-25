Home Business Cryptocurrencies: Binance blocks deposits and withdrawals due to technical problems
Business

Cryptocurrencies: Binance blocks deposits and withdrawals due to technical problems

by admin
Cryptocurrencies: Binance blocks deposits and withdrawals due to technical problems

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues affecting spot trading, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet. “Initial analysis indicates that the matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order,” she said in a tweet, adding that pausing deposits and withdrawals was standard operating procedure. Last week Binance, the world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it would halt sterling deposits and withdrawals, one month after it ceased dollar transfers.

The cessation of traditional currency transfers comes amid a growing crackdown on cryptocurrencies by US authorities. Reuters previously reported that the Justice Department is investigating Binance on suspicion of money laundering and sanctions violation.

See also  2023 according to Equita: still delisting but also big deals

You may also like

US stock exchanges: bank stocks collapse in the...

Reimanns: This is the richest family in Germany

Fitch reassures about AT1s after the Credit Suisse...

“Pengbo Intelligent Manufacturing” digital intelligence changes life

Almost 10,000 sales per month with Shopify and...

Brindisi, Fusco candidate: this is how the alliance...

Three fake priests made $28 million using pyramid...

Monica Provini new head of communication of the...

3/24[Hot Searches in the United States]Scholars explain Xi...

Consulting firm Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy