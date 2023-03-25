Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues affecting spot trading, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet. “Initial analysis indicates that the matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order,” she said in a tweet, adding that pausing deposits and withdrawals was standard operating procedure. Last week Binance, the world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it would halt sterling deposits and withdrawals, one month after it ceased dollar transfers.

The cessation of traditional currency transfers comes amid a growing crackdown on cryptocurrencies by US authorities. Reuters previously reported that the Justice Department is investigating Binance on suspicion of money laundering and sanctions violation.