Maximum alert on the spread of fraud

Cases of cryptocurrency scams are spreading rapidly in Italy as well. For this reason, after Bankitalia, theAbi, the Italian Banking Association. It is the general manager who sets the record straight John Sabatiniin a speech at the webinar organized by European Banking Institute, a Frankfurt study center which includes several European universities, as well as the national associations of credit institutions in the Old Continent. For Sabatini there are two crucial issues. First of all, the situation of the banks and the stability of the financial system with respect to the diffusion of cryptocurrencies. And then also the risks that small investors run. Two sides of the same coin.

“I strongly believe that we need a more comprehensive regulatory framework that goes beyond the traditional approach (including increased prudential requirements for regulated entities),” he explained. That is, a system is needed “that guarantees that the risks and challenges posed by cryptocurrencies are adequately addressed regardless of the entities that deal with these resource activities”, he added. According to Sabatini “the key question was and still is how to find the right balance between the need to ensure financial stability, market integrity and investor protection“.

Acknowledging the exponential speed that adds “a new dimension to the complexity” of regulatory challenges, Sabatini noted that “the first line of defense” must be “strengthening the controls and prudential requirements of regulated entities when dealing with entities that are not regulated or trade or offer digital products on behalf of their customers. Considering the growing demand for crypto-assets, we believe that the definition of a prudential treatment is a key component for a regulatory framework”. According to the ABI, in his opinion, “it would help to mitigate the related risks and place these new instruments in a regulated environment”. On how this can actually happen, the game is decidedly open. And it goes hand in hand with that of the digital euro.

Bank of Italy speaks of “a dangerous instrument”

For the governor Ignatius Visco we are in fact talking about a “dangerous” tool. The reason? “There can be problems if people don’t understand the risks associated” with these instruments, as the banker explained on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in India. “In many cases, cryptocurrencies are more similar to betting tools rather than assets, those that we normally regulate and control, so we need to clarify why they are dangerous tools from an anti-money laundering point of view and there may also be problems for stability finance” clarified the governor of the Italian central bank.

The reference is to cryptocurrencies that “do not have a clear issuer or have no value in themselves”. This category of virtual currencies, “as well as the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) in ways that are not transparent is a problem,” he clarified. “We are doing a great job trying to regulate the whole system,” added Visco. “Certainly this is not an asset that can have a legal tender like a legal currency, it is instead something that develops with the digital world and in this sense it must be carefully regulated” concluded the number one of Bank of Italy.

The cases of Chieti and Treviso are worrying

In the case of scams related to the Superbonus, cryptocurrencies, together with tax havens, have become a safe haven for criminals. Meanwhile, cases of scams linked to virtual currencies have also begun to spread in Italy. In recent days, in Chieti, a small saver has suffered a telephone scam from some financial advisors who promised stellar earnings through the opening of an online account. After performing several operations, the little saver realized that there were no Bitcoins in the account, but a zero balance. All the fault of a digital identity theft that allowed the money to be transferred to unidentifiable third parties, despite the fact that the brokerage firm was legally authorised.

Things went even worse for a group of small investors from Treviso who trusted the Treviso-based company Nft, which promised high returns. Except then disappear into thin air with the money of the unfortunate investors. All after having built a network of dozens of agents, sub-agents or signalmen, all paid directly or indirectly by the Nft.

On the other side of the ocean, things are no better

in thunderstorm, Galois Capital is the latest victim of the Ftx scandal, the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy with founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of fraud. The American hedge fund lost half of its assets with the Ftx crash and has now decided to close, returning the remaining money to investors.

And to think that only a year ago Galois Capital managed assets of about 200 million. And above all, he was one of the largest cryptocurrency investors in the world, as explained by the Financial Times. “Given the gravity of FTX’s situation, we do not believe it is possible to continue managing the fund from a financial and cultural point of view” explained co-founder Kevin Zhou, expressing his regret for the incident. A little for those who have lost their money in what is considered in the United States a real cryptocurrency fraud emergency.