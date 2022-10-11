Governments should apply the same level of regulation to cryptocurrencies and their intermediaries as they apply to financial equivalents if they want to govern the sector sufficiently. Thus the Financial Stability Board in two new reports that he will present to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Glass Knot, chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), said in a letter to ministers that the current market downturn has reinforced the threat that cryptocurrencies can pose, including their inherent volatility and interconnectedness between different subsectors. In a 77-page report of crypto-asset regulation recommendations, the FSB said it is typical for cryptocurrency firms to offer multiple services or assets from a single entity, such as custody, trading, lending. The FSB suggested that regulators should consider requiring firms to unbundle or separate certain functions and activities so that they can better meet existing rules. “While most of these individual functions exist in traditional finance, regulations usually require these activities to be conducted by different entities and, in some cases, subject them to different industry standards,” the FSB said. The Financial Stability Board reports follow months of severe suffering within the crypto market, marked by falling prices and the collapse in demand for several major projects and companies. The bankruptcy of companies like Celsius and Voyager were highlighted as examples of risks the industry can pose, as well as the disappearance of the Earth ecosystem and its namesake stablecoin in May.

Crypto-asset issuers and service providers should be obliged to have comprehensive governance, risk management and data communication, the FSB report said. Such structures should have clear and direct lines of accountability, the FSB added, hitting a pain point for the industry with failed projects without policy makers knowing who ran the core parts of the business.

A second report expanded on previous recommendations to provide stablecoin regulation. The FSB said that most existing stablecoins do not currently meet the recommendations, requiring “significant improvements” to their governance, risk management, stabilization mechanisms, and disclosure mechanisms. The FSB’s proposals will be finalized in mid-2023.