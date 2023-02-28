Home Business Cryptocurrencies: SEC subpoenas Robinhood
Cryptocurrencies: SEC subpoenas Robinhood

Cryptocurrencies: SEC subpoenas Robinhood

Robinhood said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December regarding cryptocurrency listings. Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX bankruptcy was the largest in a string of major cryptocurrency-related bankruptcies in 2022, which sparked a digital coin rush and left creditors facing billion-dollar losses.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, prompting intervention by regulators around the world and dealing a major blow to investor sentiment in the industry. The SEC argued that pre-existing securities laws also apply to digital assets and that many tokens meet the definition of security, something the crypto industry has previously criticized. Robinhood said the subpoena it received from the SEC related to currencies backed by Robinhood Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the broker, as well as cryptocurrency custody and other operations of the platform

