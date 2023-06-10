Home » Cryptocurrencies, thus the appeal among investors decreases
Business

Cryptocurrencies, thus the appeal among investors decreases

by admin
Cryptocurrencies, thus the appeal among investors decreases

On the one hand, interest is waning. On the other hand, a diffusion in Europe that remains limited. All with the European Union which has moved quite a bit on the legislative front.

Thus, in principle, the picture outlined yesterday by Consob on the cryptocurrency front can be summarized, together with the support given by President Paolo Savona to central bank digital currencies (Cbdc). A crypto world that, precisely, has seen a decrease, since the second half of 2022, of theappeal of bitcoins & co. It proves…

See also  Ukraine - Elections in Türkiye: Nathalie Tocci on RadioRadicale - International Affairs

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy