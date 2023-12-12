Home » Cryptocurrency Market Enters Consolidation Phase: Opportunities to Buy the Dip
Business

Cryptocurrency Market Enters Consolidation Phase: Opportunities to Buy the Dip

by admin
Cryptocurrency Market Enters Consolidation Phase: Opportunities to Buy the Dip

Cryptocurrency Market Enters Consolidation Phase: Analysts

The cryptocurrency market has seen a sudden surge in recent weeks, but now experts believe it is entering a phase of consolidation. During this time, corrections and price drops are expected, making altcoins particularly vulnerable. However, analysts also see this as an opportunity to purchase tokens at a lower price.

Among the cryptocurrencies that have caught the attention of investors are XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin. These assets, which are all worth less than a dollar per token, have stood out in the market.

XRP, also known as Ripple, was expected to enter a consolidation phase but has suffered a drop of more than 7% in recent days. Analysts had anticipated it would break through a critical level and reach $2, but it is currently trading at $0.60, with a loss of almost 6% in the last 30 days.

Cardano, or ADA, has also seen a significant increase in the last 30 days, but like the rest of the market, it has slowed down. However, its recent achievement of surpassing $370 million in total value locked (TVL) makes it an attractive buying opportunity. Currently, ADA is down 11% at $0.52, but its weekly profit amounts to 31%.

Dogecoin, or DOGE, has experienced a sudden collapse, accumulating a 9.2% drop in the last 24 hours, trading at 0.092 USD. Despite this, some crypto analysts see a weekly retracement that may drive a new rise in price.

As the cryptocurrency market enters a consolidation phase, investors are closely monitoring the performance of these altcoins and looking for potential buying opportunities.

You may also like

Cameroon: the Promote international fair returns to Yaoundé...

just! Yu Minhong declares: Apologize to Yu Hui!Shaanxi...

Collapse of Benko’s empire – The insolvency of...

ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion for Last Month of...

Meloni in the Senate: “Veto on the Pact?...

Hong Hao: The Fed may cut interest rates...

“We can’t get through the winter without coal”

Banorte’s Bineo: Mexico’s New Digital Bank Authorized to...

De Benedetti: “Mediaset is old, but Marina doesn’t...

The haze of U.S. core inflation hangs over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy