CS President makes himself a laughing stock: Here he lectures politicians, while state aid is being arranged in the background Fairy tale hour with Axel Lehmann, documented by a video: Looking back, an appearance by the CS President in Saudi Arabia raises questions. While in Switzerland the emergency rescue was staged by the federal authorities, he said twice that state aid was not an issue. The video is currently being eagerly shared in UBS.

Tried to radiate normality: CS President Axel Lehmann. Screenshot: FSC

Wednesday, March 15, it is the day on which the Federal Council, the National Bank and the Financial Market Authority initiate the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse. Crisis meetings have been chasing each other at Credit Suisse since Monday. The outflow of customer funds has accelerated menacingly until the insight comes: CS may no longer be able to do it on its own.