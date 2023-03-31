The passive communication at the top of Credit Suisse was probably partly responsible for the decline.

The communication missteps at Credit Suisse go back a long way. It was striking when the then CEO Thomas Gottstein told the Financial Times in December 2020 that he wanted to start 2021 with as clean a slate as possible. It turned out differently – a few weeks later the billion dollar debacle surrounding the Greensill supply chain fund became visible.

Legend: Thomas Gottstein was too often wrong with his reassurances. Recording from 2019.

Keystone/ENNIO LEANZA



The next misstep soon followed: In April 2022, the then CS Group boss Thomas Gottstein announced a loss and at the same time reassured: “The machine is now slowly getting up and running again”.

A few months later, however, he had to present the next loss. The result: Gottstein left, Ulrich Körner came – and communication became more tight-lipped. The CEO focused on developing a new strategy.

Oswald Sigg criticizes CS leadership

Instead, the President of the Board of Directors, Axel Lehmann, tried to be more active in providing information. However, he made the mistake of giving the all-clear on the outflow of money too early. In addition, he became more and more reserved towards the Swiss media over time – probably also so as not to say anything wrong.

Unprofessional, incompetent and unbelievable.

Oswald Sigg, former Federal Council spokesman, summarizes the crisis communication as follows: “Unprofessional, incompetent and unbelievable.” According to Sigg, as a Swiss bank, CS should have informed its own media and thus the public more regularly. The idea that you can sit out the situation by remaining silent is wrong, says Sigg. Because that makes a bigger communication mistake than saying something incomplete.

Fredy Greuter, editor-in-chief of Finews, puts it into perspective that CS has been communicating continuously for a long time. He understands that the management did not answer all questions shortly before the merger, because some of them simply were not able to do so. In addition, Credit Suisse has long been more present abroad than in Switzerland and has many foreign investors. In this respect, the increased communication with foreign media is understandable.

Ermotti has to deliver

As of next week, Sergio Ermotti from Ticino will take over the post of CEO at UBS, which he held between 2011 and 2020. He replaces the Dutchman Ralph Hamers at the top.

Asked about a tip for Ermotti, Oswald Sigg says: “The need for information is very great. There’s really only one thing you can do: If I were Sergio Ermotti, I would hold regular press conferences and invite all journalists. And in between – between the press conferences – I would not answer any questions.”

If I were Sergio Ermotti, I would hold regular press conferences and invite all journalists.

The right communication from the new management should be crucial during the takeover process and afterwards, so that the trust of the customers can be regained and no more money is drained.