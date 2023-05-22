CS employees want to sue for the loss of bonuses

Credit Suisse employees apparently want to sue the Swiss financial supervisory authority Finma. The reason: loss of bonuses.

CS employees had received compensation in the millions over the past few years, which was linked to so-called AT1 bonds. However, as part of the CS rescue, these AT1 bonds were canceled by UBS.

The law firms of Quinn Emanuel and Pallas have now received several requests from senior executives at Credit Suisse to take legal action on their behalf, writes the British business newspaper “Financial Times” on Monday. The two law firms mentioned have already filed various lawsuits on behalf of investors who owned AT1 bonds.

As part of the takeover of the second largest Swiss bank by UBS, which was ordered by the Swiss authorities on March 19, Finma AT1 bonds worth a total of around CHF 16 billion declared worthless. These are equity-like bonds with relatively high interest rates – by declaring them worthless, the equity of the new bank as a whole should be increased to this extent.

Bild: KEYSTONE

Different facts?

According to the “Financial Times”, which refers to several people familiar with the matter, it is currently still unclear whether the claims of CS employees can be linked to the existing lawsuits from investors. Or whether they need to be claimed separately.

A person involved in the talks told the Financial Times:

«We have been contacted by Credit Suisse managers from all over the world to see how we can help them»

While there is a lot of overlap between the two positions, they are not exactly the same.

Bonuses at CS date back to 2014, when executive and director-level employees at the bank were offered a contingent capital award (CCA) linked to AT1 bonds as part of their pay, according to the Financial Times were. CCAs typically accounted for 10 to 15 percent of the total bonus, the article said. In 2021, when such bonuses were last granted, more than 5,000 CS employees would have received them. Overall, it’s about bonuses in this form of around 400 million US dollars.

