CS employees want to sue UBS – it’s about billions

Hundreds of shareholders, including many former CS employees, filed a lawsuit in the commercial court in Zurich on Monday. The timing is no coincidence. There are ex-employees who received shares worth 80 francs as wages – and ultimately only got 75 centimes for it.

On Friday, UBS undertook what many in the big bank see as a liberation: it freed itself from state shackles and no longer claimed the federal guarantees that it had been granted by the federal government after the forced takeover of Credit Suisse in March.

But as early as Monday, a new legal risk is looming. Around 500 individual shareholders – including dozens of former employees of CS – are filing a lawsuit with the commercial court in Zurich, as reported by the “Financial Times” on Sunday.

Legally, the takeover of CS by UBS is far from settled: Another class action lawsuit is in sight.Image: keystone

The lawsuit is being orchestrated by the Swiss Investor Protection Association (SASV), which, according to its own statements, “carries out the agendas of shareholders that are worthy of protection in relation to investments”. The association apparently has 500 CS shareholders on its side. They had suffered heavy losses when the bank was rescued by UBS in March at a bargain price of 3 billion Swiss francs and the share price immediately plummeted to 75 centimes.

The shareholders had nothing to say about the emergency takeover, because the Federal Council suspended ordinary law in view of the urgency of the crisis. The takeover should have been approved by the shareholders of the two banks, but the federal authorities were able to push through the deal without general meetings by emergency law. As a result, the CS shares were suddenly worth less than half of the market value of CS on the last trading day.

Not first class action lawsuit

The SASV lawsuit is the second class action lawsuit filed by Credit Suisse shareholders against UBS, and is joined by several lawsuits by AT1 bondholders as the federal deal wiped out those $16 billion in bonds.

According to the Financial Times, the SASV files the lawsuit on Monday because the two-month period then expires from the time the deal was signed. It is estimated that it will take a year for the judges to make their decision.

The British financial newspaper quotes Arik Röschke, the general secretary of the SASV. He said UBS would do well to seek a settlement. If the judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs, UBS may have to compensate all shareholders, which could cost the bank billions. In a comparison, on the other hand, only the plaintiffs would receive money. “UBS has taken over one of the best capitalized banks in Europe at a bargain price,” says Röschke.

Some of his plaintiffs worked for Credit Suisse for 30 years and received part of their wages in shares. Some ex-employees owned shares that 15 years ago were worth more than 80 francs, and they ended up getting 75 centimes for them. UBS did not comment on the upcoming lawsuit. (chm/pmü) (aargauerzeitung.ch)

