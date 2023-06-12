CS end and the consequences for shareholders and stock market investors

11
The end of Credit Suisse: What does that mean for shareholders?
Next Monday, June 12, Credit Suisse shares will be traded on the stock exchange for the last time. After that, they are exchanged for UBS shares. Here you can read what else happens in the share portfolio of the Credit Suisse owners and how the delisting of the big bank shares is changing the index landscape of the Swiss stock exchange.
The end of Credit Suisse shakes up the local banking center. The forced sale of the once proud major Swiss bank to UBS also has a number of consequences for CS shareholders, but also for all other investors.
See also China Fortune Financial (00290) released its interim results with a net loss of HK$24.607 million, a decrease of 25.38% year-on-year | China Fortune Financial_Sina Finance_Sina.com