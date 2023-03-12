Real estate expert Fredy Hasenmaile on housing cooperatives: “The middle class does not need help with housing” It is often said that cooperative housing is mainly inhabited by middle-class Swiss families. CS expert Fredy Hasenmaile basically welcomes their contribution to the housing shortage, but also warns of negative consequences.

Living in the best location, and still cheap: This is possible in the Wogeno housing cooperative in Ennetbaden. Image: Alex Spichale

Housing cooperatives have a long history in Switzerland. The first self-help organizations emerged at the end of the 19th century. Industrialization made living space in cities scarce because large numbers of people from the hinterland flocked to urban centers to look for work in the factories there.