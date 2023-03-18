Home Business CS in crisis: all the news in the ticker
Business

CS in crisis: all the news in the ticker

by admin
CS in crisis: all the news in the ticker

2:50 p.m Friday March 17th

Zurich Finance Director: Canton is ready if CS wants help

Zurich finance director Ernst Stocker, who is currently also chairing the conference of cantonal finance directors, commented on the crisis at Credit Suisse on Friday. “We are very concerned,” he said at a media conference on his canton’s annual financial statements. Credit Suisse’s Swiss business is doing well, “but the latest developments are also having an enormous impact on it.”

He has confidence that the institutions will do everything in their power to ensure that the major Swiss bank can survive. And if desired, the canton of Zurich is also willing to help: “If the bank approaches us and we can offer them services or security, we will do it for sure,” said Stocker. After all, the bank is important for the Zurich area, where it employs over 10,000 people in well-paid jobs. A request from CS to the canton has not yet been received.

On the other hand, Ernst Stocker declined to comment on speculation that Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) could take over the Swiss part of Credit Suisse in the worst case. According to the Zurich finance director, the cantonal council is responsible for the ZKB. He still hopes that the second largest bank in Switzerland can now stabilize.

In view of the current developments at Credit Suisse, Ernst Stocker generally spoke of damage to the Swiss financial center. The loss of confidence in the bank is “the most tragic thing that could happen”. The SVP politician referred to the massive withdrawal of customer funds. According to his information, however, the core capital of Credit Suisse is still sufficiently available. (ehs)

You may also like

Fees on salary accounts: Overview of banks in...

Gold market analysis: Credit Suisse’s thunderstorm detonated risk...

Horoscope for the weekend 18 and 19 March...

Credit Suisse crisis meeting – there is one...

Usa: Dow Jones futures down 85 points. Among...

iQOO Z7 benchmark flagship configuration: OIS optical image...

Money advisor François Bloch: Hermès, Saron-Hypotheken, Moncler

Strocchi: “Italian savings go to our businesses”

How companies have to compete for learners

CGIL, Meloni’s success: some say it earned her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy