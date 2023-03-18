2:50 p.m

Zurich Finance Director: Canton is ready if CS wants help

Zurich finance director Ernst Stocker, who is currently also chairing the conference of cantonal finance directors, commented on the crisis at Credit Suisse on Friday. “We are very concerned,” he said at a media conference on his canton’s annual financial statements. Credit Suisse’s Swiss business is doing well, “but the latest developments are also having an enormous impact on it.”

He has confidence that the institutions will do everything in their power to ensure that the major Swiss bank can survive. And if desired, the canton of Zurich is also willing to help: “If the bank approaches us and we can offer them services or security, we will do it for sure,” said Stocker. After all, the bank is important for the Zurich area, where it employs over 10,000 people in well-paid jobs. A request from CS to the canton has not yet been received.

On the other hand, Ernst Stocker declined to comment on speculation that Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) could take over the Swiss part of Credit Suisse in the worst case. According to the Zurich finance director, the cantonal council is responsible for the ZKB. He still hopes that the second largest bank in Switzerland can now stabilize.

In view of the current developments at Credit Suisse, Ernst Stocker generally spoke of damage to the Swiss financial center. The loss of confidence in the bank is “the most tragic thing that could happen”. The SVP politician referred to the massive withdrawal of customer funds. According to his information, however, the core capital of Credit Suisse is still sufficiently available. (ehs)