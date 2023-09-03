CS legacy – UBS grapples with many CS legal cases – News

Contents

The legacy of Credit Suisse is likely to cost UBS dearly. Many legal cases have been pending for years. Whether the billions in provisions for the CS legal cases will be enough cannot yet be estimated.

Legal cases by banks are expensive – especially if they operate internationally. UBS set aside over $3 billion for its own legal cases in 2022, and another $4 billion for CS. Yesterday, UBS reported provisions of around three billion US dollars for CS. That’s a total of over $6 billion just for litigation.

Monika Roth, an expert in financial market law and compliance, does not believe that the four billion will be enough for Credit Suisse’s legal cases: “Such legal proceedings not only tie up lawyers, but also internal forces who have to process documents and write statements,” she says.

This also ties up financial resources and shifts forces. “Instead of the operative business, you deal with the settlement of disputes,” she explains.

fraud and corruption

Many of Credit Suisse’s legal cases have made international waves. On the one hand, the processing of the scandals surrounding the bankrupt financial firms Archegos and Greensill should have an impact. However, the following cases with a criminal background attracted a lot of attention:

In 2013, Credit Suisse granted Mozambique a loan worth billions. Hundreds of millions allegedly flowed into the pockets of corrupt officials and CS bankers. Three CS bankers took bribes. The bankers have confessed.

Such legal cases are a reflection of the internal culture and the lack of control.

The Financial Market Authority complained about serious organizational deficiencies. At the end of September, the civil trial begins in the London High Court. Amount at risk for UBS: one billion US dollars.

CS asset manager Patrice L. had deceived clients and disregarded internal rules for years without his superiors stepping in. This is shown by internal documents available to SRF.

One of the clients was Bidzina Ivanishvili, former Prime Minister of Georgia. He successfully sued the bank in Bermuda and Singapore. Credit Suisse appealed. Estimated sum at risk for UBS: one billion dollars. «Such legal cases are a reflection of the internal culture and the lack of control. That said, profit has taken precedence over everything, especially short-term profit. Management did not notice their controls, deliberately looked the other way, ignored alarm signals,” contrasts compliance expert Monika Roth.

New adversity from the USA

For years, CS bankers had lured US taxpayers to Switzerland with banking secrecy. The bank admitted that. Then-CS chief Brady Dougan apologized to Congress and vowed never to do it again.

Legend: Brady Dougan before the US Congress. Keystone/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

That promise broke the bank, Jeffrey Neiman told SRF. The US attorney represents whistleblowers and wants a settlement with UBS. Otherwise there could be high fines. “It should be at least 1.3 billion, maybe 4 or 5 billion, who knows.”

Jeffrey Neiman is no stranger to UBS. As a highly decorated prosecutor, he fought successfully against the big bank during the financial crisis and received this gift as a farewell: UBS in the clutches of the US judiciary. UBS’s $7 billion legal provisions don’t seem excessive. UBS is not commenting on the ongoing legal cases.

