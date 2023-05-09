Home » CS rescue by UBS – After the fire brigade, the reconstruction follows – News
by admin
Things had to be done quickly on the weekend of the CS rescue. There was a time window of around 50 hours while the stock exchanges were closed in order to be able to carry out the emergency plan without the constant pressure from the financial markets. A huge fire brigade exercise worth 259 billion Swiss francs. In terms of the size and complexity of the project, it is historically unique.

But it was necessary – the fire was burning at CS and this fire, which was eroding customer confidence, had to be brought under control. There was hardly any time for a precise analysis of what exactly UBS was getting into, and certainly not for clarifications as to what exactly can and wants to be done with the damaged competitor in the future.

Transitional structure on the way to the future

This is only now beginning to happen. With the adjustments announced today, UBS is laying the foundation for finally being able to legally complete the takeover and is also creating time to help with the construction of the new, huge banking structure – with total assets that correspond to around three times the annual Swiss economic output approach with care.

The fact that the previous CS boss Ulrich Körner is an important figure and is the only CS representative to sit on the UBS group management follows this logic. He knows both banks like no other and must now ensure that in this situation with an open outcome, the CS legacies are maintained as best as possible and the customers are kept happy.

What is unusual is that in this new phase of the transition, the members of the management board in the CS units have to report to two bosses. To Ulrich Körner and the responsible member of the UBS Group Executive Board.

The impasse for employees continues

Everything else, in particular what UBS intends to do with CS’s Swiss business, is still open. For the affected employees of both banks, the impasse continues. Because what matters to them is how the overall structure will be structured in the future, where the greatest duplications will be eliminated and jobs cut.

Seen in this way, the information provided today about the structure and the management team of the new banking colossus is an important intermediate step and a signal both internally and externally: It’s our turn, it will take a long time. Or in other words: The fire service is over. The smoke clears, now it takes time to examine the scene of the fire and to push ahead with the reconstruction.

Matthew Pfander

Co-head of business editorial office TV


Open the person box
Close the person box

Matthias Pfander has been working in business journalism for 20 years, since mid-2017 as a reporter and planner for the business department of SRF TV. He previously worked for the Tages-Anzeiger and the Blick Group, among others.

SRF 4 News, May 9, 2023, 9 a.m

