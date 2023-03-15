The shares of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell today as low as never before, trading was temporarily stopped several times. At the close of the stock market, the minus compared to the previous day was a good 24 percent. CS has a trust problem, says business editor Jan Baumann. But they have enough capital.

Jan Bauman Head of the business department at Radio SRF

Jan Baumann has been with SRF since 2013 and has headed the business department at Radio SRF since early 2023. Before that, he worked for around ten years as an editor for the newspaper “Finanz und Wirtschaft”, including as a US correspondent.

SRF News: Why did CS shares fall so much today?

Jan Baumann: The price crash was triggered by a statement by the major shareholder Saudi National Bank that they would not increase their stake in CS beyond the current almost ten percent.

At the same time, the chairman of the Saudi bank expressed his confidence in CS management and said that CS currently does not need any new capital.

The stock exchange interpreted the statement as a vote of no confidence in Credit Suisse. So the problem of CS is not a lack of capital, but the loss of confidence among investors who are selling their CS shares.

According to the “Financial Times”, CS has asked the Swiss National Bank and the Financial Market Authority for a “sign of support”. How is this to be interpreted?

We don’t know exactly what the message is about. However, it seems plausible that the SNB and Finma are in close contact with the CS leadership. What comes out of it is completely open – we will see what happens in the next few hours or days.

Does the CS have a really serious problem?

Yes. Their biggest problem is that customers have been withdrawing their money for several months. Credit Suisse has already lost 120 billion francs in customer funds. If distrust in the bank continues to increase – for example due to the fall in share prices on the stock exchange – more and more customer money could be withdrawn.

A signal from the authorities could now calm the CS customers a bit.

That would be a vicious circle, in the course of which CS would lose its business basis and, as it were, bleed dry. It doesn’t help her much if she has sufficient capital. If the authorities were to give a signal now, it could certainly calm down CS customers and calm things down a bit.

What options for action do the Swiss authorities have?

It would help to clarify that there is no reason for customers not to trust CS. If that alone doesn’t help, you could help CS with guarantees. In extreme cases, a rescue operation like that of UBS 15 years ago would be conceivable. However, it is important not to paint the devil on the wall now: because Credit Suisse’s share price is in free fall, its ability to function as a bank is not fundamentally questioned.

The conversation was conducted by Simone Hulliger.