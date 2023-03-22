Home Business CS takeover – “A bank manager should be like Iron Man” – News
Business

CS takeover – “A bank manager should be like Iron Man” – News

by admin
CS takeover – “A bank manager should be like Iron Man” – News
Contents

CS became a victim of its own risk culture – and of its top managers, who wanted everything too quickly and too much of everything. That is why former Federal Councilor Hans-Rudolf Merz demands in the club: Finma will have to become even bigger in order to be able to accompany the new big bank.

“A top banker should be like Iron Man,” says management consultant Franca Burkhardt during the discussion, pointing to the plastic action hero in the moderator’s hand. A top banker should be self-confident and stress-resistant. Just like you like the heroes from the Marvel universe. Only: unlike these heroes, many top managers could not control their negative aspects themselves. Which also means that a major bank has to be rescued by the state over the weekend.

The guests in the club


open box
Box zuklappen

  • August BenzHead ad interim of the Swiss Bankers Association, of which UBS and CS are also members.
  • Hans-Rudolf Merz, Former Federal Councilor of the FDP. He was finance minister when the 2008 financial crisis came to a head.
  • Franca Burkhardt, Management consultant and studied sociology and psychology. She worked at the banks Julius Baer, ​​UBS and CS and wrote her doctoral thesis on the corporate culture of the banks.
  • straight lipSRF business editor.
  • Peter V. KunzProfessor of Business Law at the University of Bern.

On Tuesday, Barbara Lüthi discussed the topic of “CS decline” with her guests in the “Club”. Who still trusts Switzerland?” It was a lively, sometimes scathing discussion. For example, when it came to whether the “too big too fail” strategy is suitable for an emergency. However, the Federal Council had opted for a different solution. Business law professor Peter V. Kunz said: “UBS got a bargain and bought a top bank for three billion.”

See also  Six batches of Chinese Internet celebrity economists were choked by netizens | Ren Zeping | iPhone | iPhone 14

Merz: “And now it’s happening again”

“I was shocked when I heard what the Federal Council announced on Sunday,” said former Federal Councilor Hans-Rudolf Merz, who was open to debate. The 82-year-old was finance minister when the 2008 financial crisis deepened – and went into cardiac arrest when he learned that UBS had to be bailed out with over 60 billion. So far he had thought that lessons had been learned from the last crisis. A “too big too fail” strategy has been developed. Parliament has revised and amended laws. “And now it’s happening again.”

That has to do with the risk culture in CS’s investment banking, says Franca Burkhardt, but also with the type of manager. “It shows a certain psychological expression. The clinical picture would be a narcissistic disorder.” Burkhardt, who has worked for UBS and CS, is a sociologist and psychologist.

They wanted everything too fast and too much of everything. In such a situation you can regulate as you want, it’s no longer of any use.

“In the best case, when these people act on their own responsibility, they are amazing leaders,” said Burkhardt. But when they overreacted, whole bubbles of people who functioned similarly would form around them. They dominated an entire organization, poisoned the climate, triggered fears. And they wanted everything too fast and from everything much.

But if employees only get ahead in such a climate if they meet these requirements, then they become inventive, said Burkhardt ironically. “In such a situation you can regulate as much as you want, it’s no longer of any use.”

See also  Germany: Zew improves again in February (28.1 points) with less fears of inflation and recession

Better control for banks

It is all the more important, the guests in the club agreed, that the banks must be better controlled. “I think with unease how few people at Finma should control the new monster bank,” said SRF business editor Reto Lipp. And Merz said: “Finma will have to get bigger to be able to accompany the new big bank.” But it cannot be that Finma will run the new bank.

The amount of equity that the banks have to raise will also be an issue again. Even August Benz from the Swiss Bankers Association said: “Due to this event, it is clear that this discussion must be held.”

You may also like

Lottomatica starts the landing. Expected float over 40%

E-fuels, because they are not produced in Italy

Application, costs & fines 2023

INPS accounts: 17.7 million pensioners in Italy for...

Global Bank Stocks Rebound, Risky Bank Debt Recovers...

Corruption affair at Mercedes: 10 supplier locations searched

Resolution 29 of 03/13/2023 – Update of the...

“Luisa Neubauer should rather demand the resignation of...

Here are the investment banks’ bets on Fed...

Li Qiang is researching in Hunan- Wall Street...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy