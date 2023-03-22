CS became a victim of its own risk culture – and of its top managers, who wanted everything too quickly and too much of everything. That is why former Federal Councilor Hans-Rudolf Merz demands in the club: Finma will have to become even bigger in order to be able to accompany the new big bank.

“A top banker should be like Iron Man,” says management consultant Franca Burkhardt during the discussion, pointing to the plastic action hero in the moderator’s hand. A top banker should be self-confident and stress-resistant. Just like you like the heroes from the Marvel universe. Only: unlike these heroes, many top managers could not control their negative aspects themselves. Which also means that a major bank has to be rescued by the state over the weekend.

August Benz Head ad interim of the Swiss Bankers Association, of which UBS and CS are also members.

Hans-Rudolf Merz, Former Federal Councilor of the FDP. He was finance minister when the 2008 financial crisis came to a head.

Franca Burkhardt, Management consultant and studied sociology and psychology. She worked at the banks Julius Baer, ​​UBS and CS and wrote her doctoral thesis on the corporate culture of the banks.

Reto Lipp, SRF business editor.

Peter V. Kunz, Professor of Business Law at the University of Bern.

On Tuesday, Barbara Lüthi discussed the topic of “CS decline” with her guests in the “Club”. Who still trusts Switzerland?” It was a lively, sometimes scathing discussion. For example, when it came to whether the “too big too fail” strategy is suitable for an emergency. However, the Federal Council had opted for a different solution. Business law professor Peter V. Kunz said: “UBS got a bargain and bought a top bank for three billion.”

Merz: “And now it’s happening again”

“I was shocked when I heard what the Federal Council announced on Sunday,” said former Federal Councilor Hans-Rudolf Merz, who was open to debate. The 82-year-old was finance minister when the 2008 financial crisis deepened – and went into cardiac arrest when he learned that UBS had to be bailed out with over 60 billion. So far he had thought that lessons had been learned from the last crisis. A “too big too fail” strategy has been developed. Parliament has revised and amended laws. “And now it’s happening again.”

That has to do with the risk culture in CS’s investment banking, says Franca Burkhardt, but also with the type of manager. “It shows a certain psychological expression. The clinical picture would be a narcissistic disorder.” Burkhardt, who has worked for UBS and CS, is a sociologist and psychologist.

They wanted everything too fast and too much of everything. In such a situation you can regulate as you want, it’s no longer of any use.

“In the best case, when these people act on their own responsibility, they are amazing leaders,” said Burkhardt. But when they overreacted, whole bubbles of people who functioned similarly would form around them. They dominated an entire organization, poisoned the climate, triggered fears. And they wanted everything too fast and from everything much.

But if employees only get ahead in such a climate if they meet these requirements, then they become inventive, said Burkhardt ironically. “In such a situation you can regulate as much as you want, it’s no longer of any use.”

Better control for banks

It is all the more important, the guests in the club agreed, that the banks must be better controlled. “I think with unease how few people at Finma should control the new monster bank,” said SRF business editor Reto Lipp. And Merz said: “Finma will have to get bigger to be able to accompany the new big bank.” But it cannot be that Finma will run the new bank.

The amount of equity that the banks have to raise will also be an issue again. Even August Benz from the Swiss Bankers Association said: “Due to this event, it is clear that this discussion must be held.”