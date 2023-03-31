The takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS is also changing things on the Swiss real estate market. Because the two banks are big in the mortgage business , own their own properties and manage large real estate funds. The most important questions and answers.

How strong are UBS and CS together in the mortgage market? With a market share of 27 percent, the two banks will become the largest single provider on the Swiss mortgage market. However, there are enough alternatives with the cantonal banks, the Raiffeisen Group, the regional banks and new digital providers. “The competition is playing, and it is to be expected that a number of customers who previously held mortgage loans with UBS and CS will at least take out a mortgage with another bank at the earliest opportunity,” says Donato Scognamiglio, Managing Director of Berner Immobilien -Consulting offices Iazi.

Is the large market share of UBS and CS threatening to become a concentration risk? For Scognamiglio, this danger is low: “These mortgages are based on real values, i.e. buildings, they are not just any money in a vacuum. These properties have been valued, there are clear regulations for affordability and lending. Today you can no longer mortgage a property up to its full value.» We have learned from previous real estate crises here.

What about UBS and CS real estate holdings? CS and UBS only own a few properties themselves. You have sold many branches and office buildings and only rent them, for example the large CS office building Uetlihof in Zurich. Much more important are the properties that do not belong to the banks themselves, but to the real estate funds and investment foundations they manage. With more than 70,000 apartments in Switzerland, the UBS and CS funds together will clearly be the largest player in the future. In the city of Zurich alone, they jointly own more than 6,000 apartments.

And what does this mean for tenants? Nothing will change for the time being, regardless of whether CS, UBS or, in the future, UBS alone will own these real estate funds. However, they are fundamentally controversial from the perspective of tenants. According to Jacqueline Badran, board member of the Swiss Tenants’ Association, the fundamental problem behind this is “that these funds have to achieve a maximum return. This contributes to rents rising in the long term because more and more capital is flowing into the real estate market in search of returns.”

And is this actually the case? Yes, according to Jacqueline Badran, 80 billion francs have flowed into the Swiss real estate market from abroad over the past 20 years. The importance of professional, yield-oriented investors is constantly increasing; According to the Federal Statistical Office, they own around 41 percent of all apartments in Switzerland. In contrast, the non-profit housing cooperatives have only 8 percent share, the public sector owns 4 percent. The remaining 47 percent are privately owned.