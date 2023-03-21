A “Financial Times” article is causing waves: Was the CS-UBS deal already clear last Wednesday due to pressure from abroad?

In the Credit Suisse crisis, the British Financial Times (FT) was better informed than anyone else. Even when the takeover by UBS began to appear over the weekend. Today the FT published an article on the course of the negotiations, which is likely to have significant political explosive potential.

The story begins last Wednesday when CS stock is down as much as 30 percent. At least now the general public has realized that the big bank is in a serious crisis. Very few people think that this is the beginning of the end of the CS.

The alleged phone call from Wednesday

Behind the scenes, however, that should have been clear back then, claims the “Financial Times”: That Wednesday, the National Bank, the Financial Market Authority Finma and the Finance Department telephoned the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of CS. With the following unmistakable message: CS will be taken over by UBS, there are no other options. The deal must be in place by Sunday.

The FT also reports in detail how Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter was under great international pressure. In rather vulgar language, a UBS advisor is said to have said to the FT that the USA and France in particular are said to have exerted massive pressure on Switzerland. The FT quotes: “In particular the US and the French were kicking the shit out of the Swiss.”

In particular the US and the French were kicking the shit out of the Swiss.

The FT also writes that the negotiations were initially friendly, but that over time the Swiss authorities are said to have put increasing pressure on the two big banks. The CS in particular put up massive resistance at times. UBS then used its position of power to buy CS as cheaply as possible.

Did foreign countries dictate?

These statements are not proven. But the FT is known to be well informed. And so, because of the article, various questions arise. Did other countries – and above all the USA – dictate to Switzerland what a solution should look like? So did foreign countries de facto force the Federal Council to apply emergency law in order to override Swiss law and make the solution possible?

And did the authorities actually make it clear to CS on Wednesday what was going on? That would be remarkable because the SNB and Finma announced on Wednesday evening that the problems in the USA pose no risk of contagion for the Swiss financial market and that CS meets the necessary financial requirements.

Denials sound different

What do the authorities say about this? The National Bank did not react at all. Finma only writes: “We have no comment.” The Finance Department reports: “Information was given at the media conference on March 19 about contacts with foreign authorities and banks. We have nothing to add to that.”

In fact, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter only made very general statements at that media conference: “First talks with UBS and CS took place last Wednesday afternoon, i.e. on March 15th. In the days and hours that followed, negotiations advanced.” And about contacts abroad, she said: “I was also in daily contact with colleagues abroad, especially with colleague Janet Yellen from the USA and also Jeremy Hunt in the UK.”