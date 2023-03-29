Finma director Urban Angehrn has had a hectic few days. After the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse and its integration into UBS, the supervisory authority was caught in the crossfire of criticism. Finma intervened too late and too little, it said. The Finma director defends himself. The authority used the strictest supervisory instruments against CS. He knows the new UBS boss, Sergio Ermotti, very well.

Urban Angehrn Director Finma

Urban Angehrn (1965) has been Director of Finma since November 1, 2021. As Director, he bears operational responsibility for FINMA. From 2007 to 2021 he was with Zurich Insurance. Before that he was with Winterthur Insurance (today AXA). Urban Angehrn holds a PhD in Mathematics from Harvard University and a Masters in Theoretical Physics from ETH Zurich.

SRF News: Is Sergio Ermotti a good choice for the post of UBS?

Urban Angehrn: It is the Board of Directors’ decision to appoint the new CEO. We were informed about it. Finma has to check the guarantee, but we know Sergio Ermotti very well.

UBS is a giant bank. How do you deal with that?

Indeed, Sergio Ermotti must lead a big bank. UBS has a very different risk appetite than Credit Suisse. It also has a different strategy and UBS has announced that it will radically and quickly shut down Credit Suisse’s investment bank, which we very much welcome. But even after this post-integration transformation, UBS will be a very, very large bank and we will supervise it with the utmost intensity.

Critics say that Finma intervened too little hard and too little quickly at CS.

We have been supervising CS very closely for a long time. Last October, when there were cash outflows, we intensified supervision again. For the last few weeks we have been on site supervising virtually 24 hours a day.

We will supervise UBS with the utmost intensity.

And still that wasn’t enough?

I can assure you that we intervened very, very sharply and that we also had an impact. In combination with other authorities, we were also very well prepared for the crisis that has now materialized. And not just since mid-March, but for many months.

The criticism also refers to the time before.

We really used our strongest instruments, the enforcement procedures are well known. But also in our day-to-day work, in supervision, we repeatedly intervened, made demands and enforced supervisory law. That had an effect.

But apparently the CS fouted the interventions a bit, otherwise they would have changed their behavior.

The bank’s risk culture is a more complicated issue and of course cannot be changed by supervision alone. Ultimately, the Board of Directors is responsible for the overall management of the bank, including the risk appetite culture, and not just for the strategy. We have influenced and made an impact, but not enough.

So Finma didn’t make a mistake?

It is clear that we all have to learn lessons from this now, including Finma. It is important to look at everything soberly and fact-based now and to make the right decisions for the future. The processing has started.

Does Finma have enough tools to effectively enforce its supervisory activities?

Even if this is always discussed: Finma has strong instruments. For example, we can freeze entire business activities so that there is no new business.

It is clear that we all have to learn lessons from this now, including Finma.

But she cannot issue fines, for example.

The legislature must decide that. But what we now have in the kit is also sharp and effective.

How safe are the other banks? can you still sleep

The environment is of course challenging for banks: with interest rates moving and market volatility. Overall, however, I am confident about the Swiss banking system. We have the capital and liquidity buffers for such scenarios. I sleep well, but we must be very vigilant.

Christa Gall conducted the interview.