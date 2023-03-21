Monday morning after the earthquake in the Swiss financial center: clients and employees of Credit Suisse are feeling hangovers alike.

You can feel the uncertainty, resignation – and among the customers also the displeasure with all those who are responsible for the fact that it could come to this in the first place.

“I hoped to the end that Credit Suisse would still make it,” says Michael Derrer-Fuchs, a customer of the bank. “In the end, I’m relieved that there is a solution and that I, as a bank customer, will probably not lose any money.” And Urs and Elsbeth Fischer, long-standing and satisfied clients of Credit Suisse, also find it “a shame that it is now coming to an end.”

The desire for accountability of those responsible

But grief is also mixed with incomprehension and anger. “I don’t understand why those responsible who have benefited over the years cannot be held accountable,” says Elsbeth Fischer. And Robert Werlen, business owner, adds: “If something like this happened to me, I can’t just call for help, I have to answer for myself.” In addition, the new “Superbank” also triggers skepticism.

I will withdraw some of my money from the UBS account.

UBS clients are not only pleased about the growth. André Fischer, for example, finds it wrong that UBS has taken over CS. “The National Bank should have bought CS shares instead. Now they are selling Credit Suisse to UBS.” The takeover is a risk. “I will therefore withdraw some of my money from the UBS account and take it to another bank.”

The desire for a normal Monday morning at CS

The hangover mood is also written all over the faces of Credit Suisse employees this Monday morning. “It’s a sad and special feeling,” says CS employee Hans Disch. “I’ve known the company for 35 years and I’m worried about how things will continue.” He has just returned from a week’s vacation. “The situation makes me wistful and sad, I enjoyed working for the company.”

I go to the office today as if it were a normal working day.

And yet, despite all the turbulence, the employees also want some normality: “I go to the office today as if it were a normal working day, even if the mood is probably not great,” says Disch. And another employee, passing by, announces that she is now going to work, like she does every Monday.